Aryan Nehra matches 'Best Indian Time' in 800m Freestyle at World Swimming Championships

Aryan Nehra, the 19-year-old swimming sensation from Gujarat, matched Advait Page's 'best Indian time' at the ongoing World Championships. In the 800-meter freestyle heats, Aryan clocked an impressive 8:00.76, equaling Page's record.

This time was a significant improvement from his previous personal best of 8:01.81, achieved just a few weeks ago at the Nationals in Hyderabad.

G Rajaraman @g_rajaraman Aryan Nehra equals men's 800m Freestyle National Record, clocking 8:00.76 in the heats in the FINA World Aquatics Championships.. He was 27th out of 38 starters. Aryan's previous best was 8:01.81 earlier this month in Hyderabad. His time is third best by an Asian in the heats. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Despite his outstanding performance, Aryan missed the chance to advance to the final as only the top eight swimmers from the heats qualified. Nevertheless, his achievements in recent times have been remarkable, and he is undoubtedly on a roll. At the Nationals, he dazzled with four gold medals and set multiple national records.

In swimming, when a record is achieved at the National Aquatic Championships, it is recognized as a national record. All other timings set in other competitions are referred to as the 'best Indian time.'

Aryan's journey in swimming has been nothing short of inspiring. As a young talent, he has shown immense potential and is steadily becoming a prominent figure in Indian swimming. With his dedication and talent, he has consistently broken barriers and pushed his limits.

The 1500-meter freestyle event is yet to come for Aryan at the World Championships, and fans and experts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing his performance in this challenging event. Given his current form and determination, there is no doubt that he will give it his best shot.

It is important to note that swimming is a sport that demands incredible discipline, hard work, and precision. The tiniest of differences in timing can have a significant impact on results. Aryan's ability to constantly improve his timing reflects his dedication and the efforts he puts into his training.

The support and guidance of coaches and mentors have also played a crucial role in Aryan's journey. They have nurtured his talent and fine-tuned his techniques to help him achieve his full potential.

Sajan Prakash's best of 1:56:38 in 200m Butterfly at World Championships

On Tuesday at the swimming World Championships, Sajan Prakash, the 29-year-old swimmer from Kerala, finished 23rd in the 200-meter butterfly with a timing of 1:58:07 seconds. While he has a personal best of 1:56:38 in this event, his campaign at the championships came to an end.

In the 50-meter butterfly, Prakash secured the 57th position among 91 swimmers. As a two-time Olympian, he has represented India on the international stage and showcased his skills in various competitions.

Although his journey at the World Championships may have concluded, his dedication and hard work have been evident throughout. Sajan Prakash's presence and performances have been an inspiration to many young swimmers in India, and his contribution to the sport is highly commendable.