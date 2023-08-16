Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus reveals her ‘all-time fav cricketer’ in her recent interview

22-year-old swimmer Ariarne Titmus has revealed her favorite Tasmanian cricketer of all time in her recent podcast interview with SEN Tassie on August 14. The Australian swimmer had a wholesome conversation with the podcast hosts Tim Paine, the legendary Australian cricketer, and Brent Costelloe, a sports journalist. Titmus revealed on her social media that Tim Paine was her ‘all-time favorite cricketer.’

Ariarne Titmus recently made headlines for her impressive performance at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. She won two gold medals in the 400m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle events. Nevertheless, in the 400m race, she defeated legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky and created a new world record of 3 minutes, 55.38 seconds. Besides this, she also won silver and bronze medals at the 200m and 800m freestyle races.

Recalling her performance at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Ariarne Titmus recently appeared in an interview with SEN Tassie. In that conversation, she got the opportunity to interact with Tim Paine, a former captain of the Australia national cricket team in Test cricket and a player at the Tasmanian Tigers in Australian domestic cricket.

Ariarne Titmus's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/Ariarne Titmus)

She shared her experience of interacting with the 38-year-old cricketer on her Instagram story, revealing that Paine has always been her favorite cricketer. Titmus added a clip from the interview to her story and included the message,

“Loved chatting to fellow Tsaminian and all time fav cricketer Painey this morning”

Ariarne Titmus won the ‘race of the century' at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 7

One of the highly anticipated events at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships was the 400m freestyle. The race famously hyped as the 'race of the century' was supposed to have seven-time Olympics gold medalist, Katie Ledecky, who was set to compete against Ariarne Titmus and Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh.

Finally, on the event day, Titmus swam her best with an impressive time frame of 3:55:38, defeating Ledecky who came second, clocking 3:58.73. With that time frame, Titmus set the world record, beating the 3:56.08 set by Summer McIntosh in March.

This was not the first time Titmus had defeated Katie Ledecky. During the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide, the Australian swimmer made headlines for performing the unthinkable.

At the 400m freestyle event, Titmus finished the race setting a world record time of 3 minutes and 56.40 seconds. Till 2021, Katie Ledecky held the world record in the 400-meter category. However, with her timing, Titmus beat Ledecky’s impressive performance of 3:56.46 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.