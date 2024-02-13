Riley Gaines recently criticised beauty brand Dove's Superbowl comercial. With the immense reach that the Superbowl has, Riley Gaines took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her displeasure.

Dove's Superbowl ad included the tagline '#keepherconfident', aimed at encouraging women in sports. The advertisement mentions that 45% of girls quit sports at the age of 14.

"Together we can keep them in the game. Join the Body Confident Sport Program," wrote the brand in their campaign.

According to Riley Gaines, the brand was allegedly hiding replies on X that voiced their opinion on wanting only women being allowed in women's sports. She even pointed out that the brand had strategically used only female swimmers in the commercial.

"Isn't it almost comical that Dove just had a Super Bowl commercial about keeping girls in sports yet they're hiding all replies that even slightly suggest women's sports should only be for women HA. They even seemingly strategically used female swimmers as the protagonists lol," tweeted Riley.

Gaines dug deep into the matter and discovered an old tweet made by the brand in 2021. She further went on to criticize their latest Superbowl campaign as she believed that the brand's tweets were not coherent.

"Dove's Super Bowl commercial about keeping girls in sports is the biggest load of crap. This is what they tweeted in 2021 about Laurel Hubbard, male weightlifter who competed with the women at the Olympics. Anything for the $$$ I guess," she tweeted.

Riley Gaines' journey as an activist

Riley Gaines at the House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing

Gaines competed for the NCAA swimming team at the University of Kentucky. While swimming in the 200 yard freestyle at the NCAA Championships she was competing for fifth place with Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete. She has been very vocal against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

Thomas was ranked 462nd nationally as a male before winning the women's national championship a year later.

It has been almost two years since the incident and Gaines has raised her voice regularly on X since against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. Riley believes that girls are reluctant to raise their voices as they fear retaliation. Gaines supports young athletes to take up sports as she believes that it is one such platform that can empower young girls and women.