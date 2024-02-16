Brooke and Summer McIntosh: Know everything about the sisters who are making huge strides in figure skating and swimming

Summer McIntosh and Brooke McInstosh are athlete siblings from Canada making significant strides in swimming and figure skating, respectively.

While Summer has made her mark in the swimming realm as a promising athlete by securing seven medals in the world championships at the age of 17, Brooke has been a medalist at the 2022 World Junior Championships.

Summer garnered attention after becoming the youngest swimmer on the Canadian team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, the young prodigy holds the world record in the women's 400m individual medley. She recorded an impressive time of 4:25.87 in Toronto on April 1, 2023.

Summer also shattered the 400m freestyle world record, clocking 3:56.08 seconds, and became the first swimmer in history to hold both records at the same time. She had a successful campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, clinching two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

While Summer is prospering in the swimming world, Brooke is securing significant triumphs in figure skating. She, along with her partner Benjamin Mimar, won the 2022 Canadian National Junior Championships. The figure skating pair made their international debut at the Bavarian Open, securing the victory with a massive margin of twenty points. She secured the victory along with Mimar at the 2022 Skate Canada Challenge.

"That's always nice to have that kind of a support system" - Summer McIntosh expresses the mutual support she and her sister have for each other

Summer McIntosh gives an interview after winning the Women's 200-meter Butterfly Finals at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee.

While Summer and Brooke McIntosh are excelling in their respective choice of sports, which are vastly different from each other, the sisters make sure that they provide support and encouragement by finding common ground.

While speaking to Olympics.com, Summer expressed that both the sisters experience similar emotions and challenges as high-performance athletes, which allow them to empathize and motivate each other.

"We are in different sports, so not everything is the same," said Summer McIntosh. "But there are definitely still similarities that come with it, too. If we ever do want to talk about something or have a rough training day, we can understand where each other is coming from. That's always nice to have that kind of a support system that truly understands what it is like to be a high-performance athlete."

Further, in the interview, the sisters humorously mentioned that they often visit a mall after one of them has had a challenging training session.