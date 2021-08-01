Swimming: Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon create Olympic records in 50m freestyle, win gold medals

Caeleb Dressel rewrote an Olympic record enroute to his fourth gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 when he clocked 21.07s in the men’s 50m freestyle event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Sunday.

France’s Florent Manaudou won silver (21.55) while Brazil’s Bruno Fratus took the bronze medal with a timing of 21.57s.

Later, in the women’s 50m freestyle, Australia’s Emma McKeon set an Olympic record when she won gold with a time of 23.81s. Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem and Denmark’s Pernille Blume, the defending champion, won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Caeleb Dressel was the leader and never gave up. He was just 16 hundredths of a second short of the world record but it was enough to rewrite the Olympic record.

Caeleb Dressel's fast start

The key to Caeleb Dressel’s win was a fast start and the swimmer never gave it up. After the win, he acknowledged his team-mates’ cheers, flexed his biceps and started his preparation for the next race, the 4x100m medley relay.

This is Caeleb Dressel’s fourth gold medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The US swimmer also has gold medals in the 4x100 freestyle relay, 100m freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Caeleb Dressel rewrote a world record in the 100m butterfly, clocking 49.45s.

Emma McKeon swims into record books

Later, Emma McKeon won her third gold medal and her sixth at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 when she clocked 23.81s in the women’s 50m freestyle event. She broke her own Olympic record to create a new one.

Emma McKeon is now the most successful Australian Olympian after Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones. The 27-year-old has won 11 Olympic medals - five gold, two silver and four bronze.

The win helps the Australian swimmers equal their best performance at an Olympic Games with eight gold medals. The swimmers' win equaled the performance at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

