Caeleb Dressel to Lexi Thompson: Here are athletes who have the Olympic rings tattoo

Tattoos are globally used to capture significant moments, places, symbols, and people in a person's life. Historically, the age-old tradition of tattooing has been seen across various cultures around the world for a variety of reasons: from declarations of love, signs of faith, to even punishment!

While many athletes are known to get tattoos commemorating significant achievements in their lives, the 'Olympics rings' sign arguably represents the most iconic in sports.

For athletes who have had the honor of competing on the largest stage in sports, the Olympics, the Olympics rings tattoo represents a tradition commemorating the Olympic dream. Here, we take a look at a few athletes who have tattooed the rings on their bodies.

Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel is one of the most prolific swimmers in the world today. He holds seven Olympic gold medals in short-distance swimming events at the Games. Owing to his successful Olympic career so far, Dressel has got the Olympic rings tattooed on his right forearm.

Caeleb Dressel of United States | Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson

The 27-year-old American professional golfer has had two Olympic runs so far, in Rio and in Tokyo. After her performance for team USA in Rio, Lexi revealed through her Instagram profile that she had the rings inked on her wrist. Lexi is a prolific golfer and qualified for the US Women's Open aged 12!

Simone Biles

In her first-ever Olympic outing in Rio in 2016, Biles shocked the world as she won four gold medals in the following categories: team, all-round, vault, and floor exercise. The very next year, she revealed her first tattoo: the Olympic rings on her arm.

Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte

India's legendary boxer Mary Kom is the only woman in the world to have won the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. She stands on a league of her own being the only boxer to have won eight World Championship medals. Although Mary Kom does not have an Olympic gold to her name, she won bronze at the Games in London. She has the rings imprinted on her arm.

Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte of India (Photo by Luis Robayo - Pool/Getty Images)

Bradley Tandy

South African swimmer Bradley Tandy made his Olympic debut in 2016 and competed in the 50-meter finals. He finished 6th in the event and had the rings inked on his back to commemorate competing for his country on the world stage.

Brad Tandy of Team South Africa (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DeAnna Price

The American hammer throw athlete represented the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics and finished in eighth place. She is known for her 80.31 meter throw during the 2020 Olympic trials. It stands as the second-farthest women's throw in the history of the sport.

