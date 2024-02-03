Caeleb Dressel records personal best at 200 short course yards freestyle after seven years

Caeleb Dressel recorded his personal best during the Florida Invitational, where he touched 13:32.57 in the 200 short course yards (SCY) freestyle. The seven-time World Champion's latest record is the 12th fastest time this season, ahead of Arizona State's Leon Marchand.

Dressel had last swam his personal best during his college days in 2017 when he touched 1:33.42. In October 2023, he clocked 1:34.98. The two-time gold medalist is seen as the face of US men's swimming team ever since Michael Phelps retired. Dressel last participated in the Tokyo Games where he won five gold medals.

In an interview in 2021, the young swimmer said that he would like to make for Paris Olympics team but has to be put on the team first.

"I very much would like to make the team, but got to get put on the team first. I'm no priority over anybody in US swimming. I got to make the team first, then we can talk about Paris."

Dressel, 27, also shared that he would like to see less fanfare and focus on his sport. He said:

"If it were up to me, it would just be me and my coach in the water, and nobody else, really. I don't really care for the attention, I just want to swim fast."

Caeleb Dressel made huge comeback with 100m butterfly win after extended break

Dressel caused waves in the swimming pool after winning the men's 100m butterfly on December 1, 2023, at the US Open Championships. He clocked 51.31, showing his form after an extended break following the 2022 World Championships.

The legendary swimmer told Peacock, a US broadcaster, that it's always exciting to see fast times. Dressel said:

"It's not something I need right now, training's been going great, so it's a little cherry on top to see last night and tonight some pretty good times. We're in a good spot. It's fun to be back."

He added that:

"It's pretty much the halfway marker, we're in a really good spot. Throwing up some times (that are) probably a little quicker than I thought I would be at this point in the season."