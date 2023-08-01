"Congrats on a great week!" - Katie Ledecky and others join in to congratulate Summer McIntosh for her 2023 World Aquatics Championship performances

Summer McIntosh has lived up to the hype with her winning streak at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship. From individual to team events, McIntosh was at her best, winning four medals.

When the Canadian swimmer recently stated that she was grateful for her experience, the 16-year-old received massive encouragement from the swimming world, including Katie Ledecky.

On Sunday, July 30, the world championship concluded with its last event - the women’s 4x100m relay. With a time frame of 3:54.12, Team Canada achieved the bronze medals with great efforts from team members Kylie Masse, Sophie Angus, Margaret MacNeil, and Summer McIntosh. It marked McIntosh's fourth medal at the world championship.

Celebrating her experience at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship, McIntosh shared a picture of her from the 4x100m medley event and added a heartfelt note.

“So proud of Team Canada and for what we accomplished this week at the World Championships. Thank you to the gracious people of Fukuoka and all of the officials and volunteers for hosting an incredible event,” she wrote.

Furthermore, the youngster thanked her coach, Brent Arckey, and everyone who supported her throughout her journey,

"A special thanks to my coach, @sharks_coach_brent and all those who support me to be at my best. Thank you to my family, friends and Canada for cheering the team on all week, it means more than you will ever know!" Ledecky concluded.

Looking at Summer McIntosh’s wonderful run at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship, the swimming world expressed encouragement for the young swimmer.

Reactions to Summer McIntosh's post (Image via Instagram/Summer McIntosh)

McIntosh received great appreciation from none other than the legendary Katie Ledecky, who wrote:

“Congrats on a great week!”

Besides Ledecky, more appreciation poured in from fans. Here are a few"

“Class act, Canada 🇨🇦 is proud of you!”

“Congrats summer🐐🐐”

“Congrats summer you were amazing!! 💗💗"

Many expressed their excitement to see her at the 2024 Paris Olympics, commenting:

"What an absolutely incredible week for you Summer! We’re so so proud of you here at Funkita. Bring on Paris!❤️"

"Kudos y’all team🇨🇦. Bound for Paris.Bonjour 2024!"

Fans were also impressed with her hard work, writing:

"Amazing! So proud of you sweetie. You have worked SOOOOO hard. Congratulations and so happy for you and the Canadian Team! ❤️💪🏻🔥🇨🇦"

"So proud of you. Love the gracious way you win and handle everyone around you. Congratulations!"

"Hey Summer, big fan over here just wanted to say good job this week"

"Amazinggggggg 🔥🙌 well done girl"

Summer McIntosh’s performance at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship

Summer McIntosh at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 8

The 16-year-old first participated in the 400m freestyle event against strong competitors like Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus. In the highly anticipated race, McIntosh came fourth.

Summer McIntosh next participated in the Women’s 200m butterfly where won the gold medal with an impressive time frame of 2:04.06s. Besides leading the race from start to finish, she managed to be the defending champion.

In the 200m freestyle event, McIntosh was placed third with a time frame of 1:53.65s. Her competitors, Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus achieved the first and the second position, respectively.

Lastly, at the 4x100m medley, she achieved the third position with team Canada, clocking 3:54.12.