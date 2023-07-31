“Congrats on the week!!” - Katie Ledecky congratulates Ariarne Titmus for her winning streak at 2023 World Aquatics Championships

Legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky congratulated Ariarne Titmus for her incredible winning spree at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships this week. On Saturday, the young swimmer competed against legend Katie Ledecky, winning at the 800m Freestyle event in Fukuoka, Japan. In no time, the bronze medalist expressed her happiness on social media, inviting appreciation from many, especially the gold medalist of the event, Ledecky.

At the 800m Freestyle, the Australian swimmer clocked an impressive 8:13.59, tying her Oceanic record from the 2022 Commonwealth Games where she won the gold medal. Moreover, her competitor, Katie Ledecky won the gold medal clocking a stunning timing of 8:08.87, whereas China’s Li Bingjie won the silver medal (8:31.31).

After her victory moment, Titmus shared a gratitude post on her Instagram also reflecting on her journey at this year’s world championship. She wrote,

“🥉 in the 800 to finish the week!!” Titmus celebrated her last event of the championship and also expressed her happiness at winning her fourth medal of the week.

Furthermore, she shared her experience at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships,

“The lead up to this meet has been one of the toughest for me personally, but I’m proud of the way I pushed on and bounced back. Thank you to everyone in my life for having my back and your continued support, so much love for you all 🫶🏼”

“Onwards and upwards my friends ❤️❤️” she added at last.

After Timus posted her note on Instagram, Maryland swimmer Katie Ledecky also congratulated her for the victories that she secured throughout this week.

“congrats on the week!!” Ledecky wrote.

At the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Ledecky and Titmus faced each other in three different events: 400m Freestyle, 4x200m Freestyle Relay, and the 800m Freestyle.

Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus’ close competition at the 2023 World Championship

Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 7

Ledecky and Titmus first came face-to-face at the 400m freestyle event, also known as “the race of the century.” In this, the Australian swimmer stunned the world by winning a gold medal and defeating the American swimmer who settled for the second position. Timus’ time frame was 3:55.38, whereas Ledecky clocked 3:58.73.

The 4x200m Freestyle Relay was the second event for the two swimmers. In this one, Team Australia emerged as the winner with a time frame of 7:37.50, a world record timing. Ledecky’s Team USA achieved the second spot, clocking 7:41.38.

In the 800m event, Titmus achieved the third position, clocking 8:13.59, whereas gold medalist Ledecky’s time frame was 8:08.87. The US swimmer’s win turned out to be her 16th individual world title, beating Michael Phelps.