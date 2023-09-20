"Couldn't recommend marrying your best friend enough" - Riley Gaines pens heartfelt note for husband Louis Barker on his 24th birthday

Former swimmer and activist Riley Gaines recently celebrated her husband Louise Barker's 24th birthday. She wrote a heartfelt note for him, expressing her love and admiration.

Riley Gaines married her friend, Louise Barker, on 29th May 2022. The swimmer first met the love of her life at the University of Kentucky.

While Gaines was studying health sciences, Barker was pursuing a degree in business administration. Eventually, the couple started dating in 2019 and have been inseparable since then.

Gaines’s husband was born in the English town of Crawley and finished high school at Millfield School. Currently, Barker plays several roles at Chandler and Son and is also a partner at the LCB Pools.

Having spent so many years with Louise Barker and also being married to him for a year, Riley Gaines made the most of his birthday. She shared a couple of pictures from their wedding day and vacations on X (formerly Twitter) along with a message that read:

"Happy 24th birthday to my husband, Louis my greatest supporter, my greatest comfort, & my rock. Don't listen when they tell you "you're too young to get married." I fall more in love every day. Couldn't recommend marrying your best friend enough."

As Louise Barker is from Crawley but lives in the US due to work and his relationship, he has slowly adapted to the way of living in the country. Sharing about how much she has changed her husband, Gaines wrote in the comments:

"His British accent is turning more southern by the day. Since coming to the US in 2018, he now hunts, drives a F350, and is packin' 100% of the time. I take full credit for the transformation still working on "y'all" though... I'm the luckiest girl."

Riley Gaines celebrates the progress of the Save Women's Sports Act

Riley Gaines at an interview (Image via Sportskeeda)

Riley Gaines has been actively and vehemently working towards bringing a change for women in sports.

The 23-year-old believes that transgender athletes hamper the opportunities made for female athletes. Currently, she is working to establish the Save Women's Sports Act.

Last month, she celebrated when the Texas government signed the Save Women’s Sports Act into law. It would protect the female category in sports for girls and women and ensure equal athletic opportunities for them.

Sharing the news, Gaines wrote in her post:

"Save Women's Sports Act is now law in Texas. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Greg Abbott, Mayes Middleton, and @ValoreeforTexas for getting this through."

