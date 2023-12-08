Swimming
  • Daniel Wiffen clocks third fastest 1500m freestyle ever at European Short Course Championships

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Dec 08, 2023 09:07 IST
Daniel Wiffen set a new personal best and the third fastest time ever

On Thursday, Daniel Wiffen claimed his second European Short Course Championships win, and he did it in style. The Irishman clocked a personal best of 14:09.11 in the 1500m freestyle, finishing over 12 seconds ahead of David Aubry, who bagged the silver medal.

With this race, Wiffen has cemented his name into the record books, setting a new Irish senior best and the third-fastest time in history. When he started the race, Wiffen was on track to crack Florian Wellbrock's world record of 14:06.88 that the German had set two years ago at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships.

Still within striking distance of the world record at the halfway mark, the 22-year-old eventually slowed down in the last 500m but had already established a generous lead for himself by then.

Speaking to the media after his record-breaking race Wiffen stated that he was happy to have put Ireland on the map with this victory.

"It was great. Ireland had never won a gold at a major international before and now we have two. I mean, I thought I was going to go faster, I can't lie. I got to the 1000m mark and I was really feeling it, but a five-second personal best, you can't complain", he said, via BBC.

He went on to acknowledge the support from his country, saying:

"It's amazing. It's great the support I get from Ireland and I'm just happy that they can cheer me on like that and I win for them."

Daniel Wiffen at the European Short Course Championships

Daniel Wiffen has had a busy time at the European Short Course Championships in Romania. On Tuesday, a couple of days before he clocked a 14:09.11 in the men's 1500m freestyle, Wiffen raced to a gold in the 400m freestyle. That victory marked Ireland's first-ever European Short Course Championships gold.

On his way to the top of the podium, the Irishman set a new personal and national record in the 400m as well, finishing with a time of 3:35.47. His time put him more than two seconds ahead of Lithuania's Danas Rapsys and Belgium's Lucas Henveaux, who finished second and third, respectively.

Daniel Wiffen will now have a day off before he gets back to action in the men's 800m freestyle this weekend, where he will attempt to complete a treble. He remains the favorite to win the race but the likes of Norway's Henrik Christiansen and Sweden's Victor Johansson won't make life easy for him.

Edited by Aniket Rai
