"Dreams do truly come true": Nina Venkatesh on racing at the Asian Games

Nina Venkatesh, one of India’s upcoming swimmers, recently made her debut at the Asian Games at the age of 18. She followed this up with a stellar performance at the National Games in Goa.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Nina talks about her surreal experience in Hangzhou, her triumphant races in Goa, and her aspirations for Paris.

Recalling her time at the Asian Games, Nina expressed overwhelming emotions. She acknowledged the years of hard work and sacrifices and said:

“Oh, my God. Where do I even start? It was just, you know, all these years I've been swimming, and I've never really patted myself on the back, saying, good job. We, as athletes, just keep going and going. This was the first time I was like, damn, all these years, so many sacrifices, so many sacrifices from your family, so much hard work just for this moment."

"It was absolutely amazing," she added. "And obviously, sometimes you question your decision, like, oh, should I have done swimming, should I have just studied, or should I have done something else? But no, when I was there, you know, I took a moment to just like realize what I had just done because something like the Asian Games, you can't buy yourself to get there, you know, it's honestly just your hard work. You earned your place there. It was absolutely amazing.”

Nina continued to highlight her experience of racing among the best athletes in Asia and the unforgettable opening ceremony that became a defining moment in her life. She added:

“Even the racing part, although the racing part was such a small, barely two minutes, two minutes of my whole time there, you know. But it was absolutely incredible to race amongst the best athletes in Asia, the best swimmers in Asia, to see so many athletes like staying in the athlete village.

"The opening ceremony was a big thing for me, probably one of the best days of my life, honestly. It just made it worth it, and it made it real that dreams do truly come true. And you just have to work for it, and you'll get there. And now that I've gone to the Asian Games, I've seen that the things that you can achieve by just working hard and being passionate about your sport. So hopefully bigger things in the future. But yeah, it was absolutely amazing.”

Nina discussed the challenges faced during the Asian Games and how she focused on learning from mistakes and ending the season on a high note in Goa.

“Yeah, unfortunately, I didn't have the best races," Nina said. "I got selected in two events. I didn't have the best experience because I didn't get a best time. But that's honestly just part of the sport. So I'm really not mad about it. What I take away from the experience is coming back and fixing the things that I did wrong, like, you know, looking at my mistakes and fixing those. I think I did that because I got a best time in Goa. So, you know, I ended the season on a good note. So I was happy."

The young swimmer added:

“I was expecting to do the times I didn't do out at the Asian Games, but there are a lot of things you have to think about. You know, it's an international meet. And of course, you're more nervous because, you know, you're with the best of the best. Yeah, that was one thing. Plus, like the jet lag, the different food, the walking, and everything. You have to put all of that into consideration.

"But, yeah, I wouldn't take it away. I wouldn't change anything. I'm just glad that I took away so many things from the experience, and I wouldn't have wanted it any other way because I did what I wanted to do in Goa. So, yeah, no, I worked really hard for the Asian Games. I had one of the best training seasons."

Nina also noted that the next big step after learning is to get better at your craft.

"But yeah, but, you know, you learn so much," she added. "You learn, and you grow. But you do get nervous as well. The whole, almost like the whole of Asia, is watching you. The whole of the world, probably. But yeah, the first time, of course, you learn, and then the next time, I hope I'm better.”

After the Asian Games, Nina shifted her focus to the National Games in Goa, where she won six gold medals and also broke six national records in the process. She also got the best Indian performance in the 50 butterfly and 100 butterfly events. She expressed her satisfaction and said:

“I was a little disappointed with the Asian Games performance. So I really wanted to redeem myself. And also because it was the last meet of the season. I wanted to end it on a good note. I think I did that. I got six golds out of that. All were national records. And this is relays as well. Yeah. Yeah. So I got the best Indian performance in the 50 butterfly.

"That means no woman in India has ever gone faster. Yeah. Very happy about that. And the 100 butterfly. I got the gold with the national games record. More than that, I just got my best times. That's all I wanted. That's all us swimmers work towards, honestly. And yeah, the relays were a lot of fun. Goa was just a great atmosphere, great vibe.”

“I think a long-term goal is the Olympics": Nina Venkatesh on what lies ahead

Nina’s disappointment at the Asian Games didn't deter her; instead, it fueled her determination to have a remarkable performance at the National Games in Goa. After her recent performances, especially her qualification for the Asian Games, Nina has her eyes set on a bigger goal: The Olympics.

"After the Asian Games, my dreams feel bigger now," Nina said. "It's very hard, and no woman in India has made the qualification time for the Olympics. One girl will most likely go from India for swimming. There are so many girls right now that are doing so well. And I'm, you know, really inspired by them. They're my friends. But yeah, I hopefully (go), hopefully, never say never. It's something I'm definitely going to work towards. I've started to work towards it. But yeah, if not now, then hopefully the next Olympics.”

Nina shared her realistic yet ambitious approach to her future goals and her short-term and long-term objectives. She also acknowledged the importance of a good training season and collaboration with her coaches.

“I think a long-term goal is the Olympics, obviously," Nina said. "But hopefully, if I make it, then in Paris, then that becomes a short-term goal. But I'm not sure yet. I just need to work hard. Yeah, my short-term goal right now isn't anything crazy because I just started my season and I just want to have a good training season."

She added:

"So, work on things in the pool, like my technique, and things in the gym, and talk to my coaches. Yeah, so no short-term goals as of now. But just have a good training season and take it from there.

"And if I have a good training season, I need to talk to my coaches about Paris. I need to talk to them now and work towards that. I mean, why not give it your best shot? And if it doesn't, then it doesn't. So, this only comes once in four years, so I definitely want to give it my best.”

Beyond the medals and records, Nina cherished the connections formed within the swimming community.

“And honestly, also because the sport can be lonely at times, and being there, I've met so many new people," Nina said on her ending remarks. "I've formed so many new friendships with so many of the swimmers. It makes it so worth it because no one will understand you truly as much as your fellow swimmers, right? I definitely made lifelong friends, and I feel like that's the best part. That is what it's about, you know, like building friendships and coming together in a sport that you enjoy.”