"Evil people" - Riley Gaines lashes out at politician Katie Porter for her views on the overall immigration policy following the murder of Laken Riley

Riley Gaines lashed out at politician Katie Porter's take on the U.S. immigration policy while speaking on the death of nursing student Laken Riley. This case has also spotlighted federal policy on immigration.

Laken Riley, a nursing student, went missing after a jog, and her body was found in the woods behind Lake Herrick with visible injuries. Riley later died of blunt force trauma to the head. An unlawful immigrant in the United States from Venezuela named Jose Ibarra was arrested in connection to her death and was charged with malice and felony murder, kidnapping, and aggravated battery, among others.

Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, said that Laken Riley's murder should not form the entirety of US immigration policy. She told CNN:

"The important thing to focus on is any one instance shouldn't shape our overall immigration policy."

Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, lashed out at the politician, saying:

"Katie Porter is literally insufferable. How ill-informed/shameless must you be to act like the death of an innocent American citizen at the hands of an illegal alien is a one-off? Evil people."

Riley Gaines criticizes transgender swimmer who shattered another school record

Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer for the University of Kentucky, recently criticized Meghan Cortez-Fields, a transgender swimmer, who broke another school record at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships.

She said a male swimmer from Ramapo College set another school record in a women's event. Gaines was critical of the swimmer as she said:

"Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium...Title IX literally means nothing at this point."

Lisa Ambrose, director of communications and public relations at Ramapo College, told The Record in November 2023 that the NCAA makes transgender athletes go through strict measures. She said:

"You have to meet certain criteria to show that you're able to, as a trans athlete, compete with women. We are an affililiate member of NCAA."

Riley Gaines, the 12-time All-American swimmer, has also called out the NCAA for its policies that discriminate against women. She said:

"We're still seeing the NCAA continue to discriminate against women on the basis on our sex. It's happening in just about every sport, every level, every division, every state." (Fox News)