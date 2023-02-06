"Explain the backup dancers" - Fans react to Michael Phelps' 'silly' workout video

Michael Phelps is arguably the best swimmer in the history of the sport. He has broken record after record and has won several medals in his highly fantastic career. The GOAT Olympian retired from the sport after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Even after retiring six years ago, the former Olympian maintains his fitness. In a recent video posted on Instagram, we can see Phelps working out in the gym. The champion swimmer captioned the video,

"A throwback - missing the silliness we had in the weight room rn 😂😂 @kkrirsh Just added this one back in the routine… it’s a good one!💪 #sparky #drock"

But more than the video of Phelps working out, the other activity in the video caught the attention of some of Michael Phelps' followers. One can see a group of dancers (three) in the background where the former Olympian is working out.

Reacting to this, one of Phelps' followers wrote,

"Ok. Explain the backup dancers 😂"

The group of dancers sure looks like they have been having a great time. But Phelps looked like he was concentrating on his workout. The champion swimmer had mentioned silliness in his caption, and he might have tried to denote the dancers in the background.

Many followers and fans reacted to the video of Michael Phelps working out with a group of dancers in the background. Some of the reactions are attached below.

One of the followers wrote,

"Didn't even notice them the first time"

Another one of the Instagram users wrote,

"The background dancers are 🔥"

Another one of the GOAT Olympian's followers wrote,

"How could you even concentrate!!?? 😂"

Another follower of Phelps wrote,

"What. Is. Happening here? 😂"

A few more reactions are attached below,

"The background is impressive 😂"

"Gym vibes off the charts"

"Is he getting ready to hit the pool again to show us more of that Phelps magic🙌"

"To be honest I wasn’t even watching the work out check out those moves at the background. Awesome."

"Great performance and backup dancers😂"

"Very Unique Act in👌👏😎🏃‍♂️in Gym🎯"

"I’m LOVING the guys in the back dancing 🕺🏻 🕺🏻"

"That’s HILARIOUS!! You’re working so hard & the other guys are just jamming! Lol! Love it! But…, that’s why you’re the GOAT & they’re not! Haha!!"

"It’s the kids jamming in the back ground for me hahahaha"

"IDK how you focus with all that. My brain cannot.😂"

"I was looking at you and finally I saw the "dancers" in the back 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Some fans acknowledge Michael Phelps' part in the video as well

Despite all the drama, one of Phelps' followers posted a question asking,

"Which stroke was this training for?"

In response to a question from one of his followers, Michael Phelps wrote,

"all. It was helpful to feel my body connected and to build core at the same time"

Despite Phelps working out, the background dancers have grabbed the actual spotlight. The video has gained more than 67,000 likes so far. But one thing is for sure, Michael Phelps is focused on staying fit even when he is not competing as a professional swimmer.

Poll : 0 votes