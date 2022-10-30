FINA Swimming World Cup Day 3 time, schedule, where to watch, winner so far, livestream and more

The FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 second leg got underway on Friday, October 28, in Toronto, Canada. The three-day action-packed championship has drawn athletes from around the globe diving into the pool to make their country proud.

The first two days saw the United States dominating the swimming pool, winning 10 gold medals. The medal tally screams out the results of the event. The USA was followed by Canada, who clinched 16 medals, including four gold, seven silver, and five bronze. South Africa claimed the third position with four medals, including two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

The American swimmer, Beta Nelson, has topped the individual women's rankings, while in the men's event, Dylan Carter peaked the tally. Day 2 concluded with lots of excitement and surprises.

FINA @fina1908 Open mic for tonight's winners!

World Cup DAY 2 SOUND ONOpen mic for tonight's winners! #Swimming World Cup DAY 2 SOUND ON 🔊 Open mic for tonight's winners! #Swimming World Cup DAY 2 👇 https://t.co/2ZB4X7o3dC

Katie Ledecky set a new world record in the 1500m freestyle event, and now hopes are high for the final day. Twenty-five events are scheduled for the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Day 3, which will take place on Sunday, October 30.

FINA Swimming World Cup Day 3: Time and Schedule

Women 400m Medley Finals: 03:35 AM

Women 1500m Freestyle Finals: 3:45 AM

Men 50m Backstroke Finals: 04:07 AM

Women 200m Freestyle Finals: 04:12 AM

Men 200m Medley Finals: 04:21 AM

Women 100m Backstroke Finals: 04:29 AM

Men 50m Breaststroke Finals: 04:35 AM

Women 50m Butterfly Finals: 04:41 AM

Men 100m Freestyle Finals: 04:47 AM

Women 100m Breaststroke: 04:53 AM

Men 200m Butterfly Finals: 05:00 AM

Men 800m Freestyle Heats: 07:00 PM

Men 400m Medley Finals: 07:00 PM

Men 400m Medley Heats: 07:00 PM

Women 100m Butterfly Heats: 07:12 PM

Men 50m Butterfly Heats: 07:19 PM

Women 200m Backstroke Heats: 7:26 PM

Men 100m Backstroke Heats: 07:41 PM

Women 50m Breaststroke Heats: 7:48 PM

Men 200m Breaststroke Heats: 07:54 PM

Women 100m Freestyle Heats: 08:06 PM

Men 200m Freestyle Heats: 08:15 PM

Women 200m Medley Heats: 08:31 PM

Men 800m Freestyle Finals: 08:43 PM

FINA Swimming World Cup 2022: Ranking

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Medal 1 United States of America 10 7 5 22 2 Canada 4 7 5 16 3 South Africa 2 1 1 4 4 Trinidad and Tobago 2 0 0 2 5 Australia 1 1 3 5 6 Poland 1 1 1 3 7 France 1 1 0 2 8 Hong Kong, China 1 0 1 2 9 Lithuania 1 0 1 2 10 Italy 0 2 0 2 11 Netherlands 0 2 0 2 12 Brazil 0 1 1 2 13 Club 0 0 1 1 13 Germany 0 0 1 1 13 Japan 0 0 1 1 13 Sweden 0 0 1 1 13 Chinese Taipei 0 0 1 1

Women Individual Ranking 2022 - Rankings

Beta Nelson (USA) Siobhhan Bernadette Haughey (HKG) Hali Flickinger (USA) Louise Hansson (Switzerland) Beryl Gastaldello (France) Kylie Masse (Canada) Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania) Madison Wilson (Australia) Ingrid Wilm (Canada) Anastasia Gorbenko (Israel)

FINA @fina1908 in the opening night of the Swimming World Cup in Toronto!



Nic Fink

Lilly King

Shaine Casas x2

Kelly Pash

More results on 5 wins for @USASwimming in the opening night of the Swimming World Cup in Toronto!Nic FinkLilly KingShaine Casas x2Kelly PashMore results on fina.org 5 wins for 🇺🇸@USASwimming in the opening night of the Swimming World Cup in Toronto! 👉Nic Fink 👉Lilly King👉Shaine Casas x2👉Kelly PashMore results on fina.org https://t.co/rttkX149xu

Men Individual Ranking 2022 - Rankings

Dylan Carter (Trinidad and Tobago) Shaine Casas (USA) Matthew Sates (South Africa) Nic Fink (USA) Chad Le Clos (South Africa) Kyle Chalmers (Australia) Javier Acevedo (Canada) Thomas Ceccon (Italy) Danas Rapsys (Lithuania) Kieran Smith (USA)

Where To Watch FINA Swimming World Cup 2022?

The FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 will stream live on FINA's YouTube channel and fina.org. All heat events will be available on the YouTube channel and official website of FINA, while the finals will stream on different channels in different countries.

In Africa, live streaming of the event will be on Supersport. People in Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan can binge-watch the FINA Swimming World Cup on beIN sports.

FINA @fina1908

11 FINALS and

1x World Record

1x World Junior Record

1x World Cup Record



Full results on

#SWC2022 It was a busy night in Toronto 🤪11 FINALS and1x World Record1x World Junior Record1x World Cup RecordFull results on fina.org // #Swimming World Cup It was a busy night in Toronto 🤪11 FINALS and👉1x World Record👉1x World Junior Record👉1x World Cup Record Full results on fina.org // #Swimming World Cup#SWC2022 https://t.co/ONIbxmAAIT

For European countries, it will be available on All Aquatics. The World cup will stream on FINA's YouTube channel and official website in Asia, America, and Ocenia.

Poll : 0 votes