FINA Swimming World Cup Day 3 time, schedule, where to watch, winner so far, livestream and more

The FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 second leg got underway on Friday, October 28, in Toronto, Canada. The three-day action-packed championship has drawn athletes from around the globe diving into the pool to make their country proud.
The first two days saw the United States dominating the swimming pool, winning 10 gold medals. The medal tally screams out the results of the event. The USA was followed by Canada, who clinched 16 medals, including four gold, seven silver, and five bronze. South Africa claimed the third position with four medals, including two golds, one silver, and one bronze.
The American swimmer, Beta Nelson, has topped the individual women's rankings, while in the men's event, Dylan Carter peaked the tally. Day 2 concluded with lots of excitement and surprises.
Katie Ledecky set a new world record in the 1500m freestyle event, and now hopes are high for the final day. Twenty-five events are scheduled for the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Day 3, which will take place on Sunday, October 30.
FINA Swimming World Cup Day 3: Time and Schedule
- Women 400m Medley Finals: 03:35 AM
- Women 1500m Freestyle Finals: 3:45 AM
- Men 50m Backstroke Finals: 04:07 AM
- Women 200m Freestyle Finals: 04:12 AM
- Men 200m Medley Finals: 04:21 AM
- Women 100m Backstroke Finals: 04:29 AM
- Men 50m Breaststroke Finals: 04:35 AM
- Women 50m Butterfly Finals: 04:41 AM
- Men 100m Freestyle Finals: 04:47 AM
- Women 100m Breaststroke: 04:53 AM
- Men 200m Butterfly Finals: 05:00 AM
- Men 800m Freestyle Heats: 07:00 PM
- Men 400m Medley Finals: 07:00 PM
- Men 400m Medley Heats: 07:00 PM
- Women 100m Butterfly Heats: 07:12 PM
- Men 50m Butterfly Heats: 07:19 PM
- Women 200m Backstroke Heats: 7:26 PM
- Men 100m Backstroke Heats: 07:41 PM
- Women 50m Breaststroke Heats: 7:48 PM
- Men 200m Breaststroke Heats: 07:54 PM
- Women 100m Freestyle Heats: 08:06 PM
- Men 200m Freestyle Heats: 08:15 PM
- Women 200m Medley Heats: 08:31 PM
- Men 800m Freestyle Finals: 08:43 PM
FINA Swimming World Cup 2022: Ranking
Women Individual Ranking 2022 - Rankings
- Beta Nelson (USA)
- Siobhhan Bernadette Haughey (HKG)
- Hali Flickinger (USA)
- Louise Hansson (Switzerland)
- Beryl Gastaldello (France)
- Kylie Masse (Canada)
- Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania)
- Madison Wilson (Australia)
- Ingrid Wilm (Canada)
- Anastasia Gorbenko (Israel)
Men Individual Ranking 2022 - Rankings
- Dylan Carter (Trinidad and Tobago)
- Shaine Casas (USA)
- Matthew Sates (South Africa)
- Nic Fink (USA)
- Chad Le Clos (South Africa)
- Kyle Chalmers (Australia)
- Javier Acevedo (Canada)
- Thomas Ceccon (Italy)
- Danas Rapsys (Lithuania)
- Kieran Smith (USA)
Where To Watch FINA Swimming World Cup 2022?
The FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 will stream live on FINA's YouTube channel and fina.org. All heat events will be available on the YouTube channel and official website of FINA, while the finals will stream on different channels in different countries.
In Africa, live streaming of the event will be on Supersport. People in Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan can binge-watch the FINA Swimming World Cup on beIN sports.
For European countries, it will be available on All Aquatics. The World cup will stream on FINA's YouTube channel and official website in Asia, America, and Ocenia.