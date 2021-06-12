Full details of Caeleb Dressel's events at US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021

Caeleb Dressel will be a busy man in the coming days as the U.S. Olympic Trials (Wave II) begins. Arguably the most dominant male swimmer post-2016 Olympic Games, Caeleb Dressel, who specializes in sprint events, has entered in six events which will be held in Omaha.

What all events will Caeleb Dressel take part in at US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021

The first four events (50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly) were a no-brainer given his specialization in these two styles. Caeleb Dressel is a two-time defending world champion in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

He will be the favorite to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, if he manages to qualify at the trials.

As for the 200m freestyle, on the other hand, Caeleb Dressel plans to compete in the 800m freestyle relay. This would strengthen the possibility of him doing so if he grabs the position in 200m freestyle, according to multiple reports.

Interestingly, he has never represented the U.S. in the 800m relay event at an international event. With a personal best of 1:47:31 in the 200m freestyle, he is the 11th seed.

50 free (#1 seed, 21.04) 100 free (#1 seed, 46.96) 200 free (#11 seed, 1:47.31) 100 fly (#1 seed, 49.50) 200 fly (#9 seed, 1:56.29) 200 IM (#14 seed, 1:59.97)

When to watch Caeleb Dressel

The fastest Butterfly swimmer in the world, Caeleb Dressel will spread his wings over the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials starting Monday, June 14 with the 200m freestyle.

The men's 200m butterfly will be his second event scheduled for Tuesday. It will be followed by 100m freestyle on Wednesday, 200m Individual Medley on Thursday and 100m butterfly on Friday. The last event he will compete is 50m freestyle on Saturday, June 19.

Monday, June 14 with 200 free Tuesday, June 15 with 200 fly Wednesday, June 16 with 100 free Thursday, June 17 with 200 Individual Medley Friday, June 18 with 100 fly Saturday, June 19 with the 50m freestyle.

Streaming: The matches can be watched live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App

TV: NBC and NBCSN channels (in US)

