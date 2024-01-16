Riley Gaines panned the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley for her statement regarding transgender issues.

Haley met with the voters at virtual Iowa town hall on Sunday, January 14, 2024, after canceling the previously scheduled campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, over extreme weather. The ambassador was questioned about her stance on whether a man can become a woman.

The individual who questioned Haley referred to former President Donald Trump's unclear stance on the same issue. Haley received a backlash from the former NCAA swimmer after she failed to give a decisive answer.

"There has been a lot that's been talked about when it comes to all of these roles and all of these issues. We want to make sure people can live any way they want to live. I don't think the government needs to be in control of anybody's life. You go live the way you want to live," the former UN ambassador stated.

"You should be free to live the way you want to live. And every...and government and everybody should stay out of your way. I don't think government should have any say in that," she added.

Gaines shared the audio with her fans and wrote:

"While I fundamentally agree about govt involvement in one's personal life, the question was 'can a man become a woman.' Nikki Haley gave a standard politician response and spun it thinking it'd give her some advantage & a good sound bite. How is her answer any different than how a radical Democrat would respond?" Gaines questioned.

"More than a political question, this was a question about an absolute truth. The most basic of truths at that. A simple "no" would suffice," the former swimmer added.

"Neither fair nor inclusive" - Riley Gaines knocks USA Climbing

Riley Gaines criticizes USA Climbing after postponing the implementation of trans athletes participation policy.

Riley Gaines slammed USA Climbing for stalling the implementation of transgender athletes’ participation policy in the sport.

USA Climbing has provisionally asked the athletes to compete in categories aligning with their gender identity. Gaines turned to X to express her resentment with the decision which she considers unfair for women athletes and said:

"What an embarrassing statement. Allowing men to compete with women is neither fair nor inclusive. USA Climbing doesn't believe women deserve equal opportunities. Keep the pressure on them."

