"Gender ideology has no place in schools" - Riley Gaines lauds Tennessee House for bill banning display of LGBTQ flags in schools

Riley Gaines has reacted to the Tennessee House passing a bill, which bans displaying LGBTQ or pride flags in schools. House Bill 1605 was passed on Monday by a party-line vote of 70 to 24.

The new legislature prohibits the display of any flags that represent a political viewpoint. Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, applauded the bill. She highlighted the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"Good. Gender ideology has no place in schools. The only flags that belong in schools are the state & American flag."

Gaines, a vocal critic of transgender female athletes in women's sports, believes every other state should follow Tennessee's lead. The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Gino Bulso said during the House debate that if parents want to instill in their children the values represented by the pride flag, they are entitled to do that. He added:

"Everyone is entitled to mutual respect. Everyone is entitled to mutual dignity. Everyone is entitled to tolerance."

Bulso explained that the bill preserves tolerance across the board for all parents and all school children.

Riley Gaines on the need for Women's Bill of Rights

Gaines, 23, is an ambassador for Independent Women's Voice. She wants other American states to follow Oklahoma's example of signing the Women's Bill of Rights into law.

Last month, Gaines said the bill was necessary (via OutKick):

"I think it's urgent, that we get this done not just here in West Viriginia but across the nation. We've seen incredible leadership from Governor Stitt of Oklahoma, Governor Pillen of Nebraska, and Governor Lee of Tennessee sign this into effect."

Endorsed by Independent Women's Voice, the bill states that a woman is an adult human of female sex, and a man is an adult human of male sex. The former NCAA All-American swimming champion said they would keep pushing the bill in every state. Gaines highlighted that:

"We have target states to which our states we think will be effective in passing this. But we're going to continue moving forward.

Gaines had earlier said that recognition of transgender identities is spiritual warfare. At Gov. Kim Reynold's annual fundraiser in 2023, she said:

"This really is about moral versus evil." (Des Moines Register)