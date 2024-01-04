"Getting to know Katie Ledecky on a personal level made me see another side of someone I've always idolized": Summer McIntosh

Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky are arch-rivals inside the swimming pool, but for the Canadian teenager, Ledecky isn't just any competitor.

McIntosh looks up to the American swimmer as an idol and an inspiration. The young swimming sensation is captivated by Katie Ledecky's personality.

In a recent interview, 17-year-old McIntosh said about the seven-time Olympic gold medalist (via The Athletic):

“No matter what one achieves in any sport, they are just people too. She’s just a very down-to-earth person. Getting to know her on a more personal level made me realize everyone is going through the human experience. It made me see another side of someone I’ve always idolized growing up.”

Summer McIntosh conquering Katie Ledecky's records one by one

Summer McIntosh has had Katie Ledecky's posters on her walls since she was a child, and now, she is beating the swimming legend's records. The 17-year-old claimed victory at the U.S. Open championship, beating Ledecky by three seconds in the 400m freestyle. McIntosh clocked 3:59:42 while her American counterpart touched 4:02.38. In the process, she broke Ledecky's championship record as well.

Back in March 2022, MacIntosh ended Ledecky's winning streak in the 200m free race. But the 26-year-old is yet to be defeated in the 800m and 1500m free races, in which she has been reigning for 13 years.

The four-time World Aquatics champion is now preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics where she will face Katie Ledecky, who has seven Olympic and 21 world championship gold medals in her kitty.

What Gets Summer McIntosh motivated?

With the Paris 2024 Olympics seven months away, Summer McIntosh is leaving no stone unturned. She wakes up for practice on some days, as early as 4.15 am.

McIntosh said she is a deep sleeper.

I'm a deep sleeper, so calming alarms will slowly wake me up and not scare me at 4:15."

She trains at the Selby Aquatic Center, renowned as the home of the Sarasota Sharks swim team, under the guidance of her coach Brent Arckey. McIntosh practices for two hours from 6.30 am. She said her motivation fluctuates:

"Motivation isn’t something that you always have every single day. It comes in waves. But I always have that discipline to no matter how I feel when I wake up, I get to the pool and I try my hardest."

McIntosh keeps pushing forward to stay disciplined.

"I just keep pushing forward, and it's those moments where you have to stay disciplined because you have to remember your long-term goals and then you have to implement your short-term goals for that day," she added.

She is all geared up for the big sporting event — the Paris 2024 Olympics.