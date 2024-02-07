"Gives me competitive focus and a way for me to channel that energy" - Michael Phelps on his goals in golf

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps recently spoke about his new goals and endeavors in golf. He has won a record 28 Olympic medals and holds multiple world records in the swimming world.

After hanging up his swimming glasses in 2016, Phelps shifted his focus to a new challenge and embraced the golf course as his latest athletic pursuit. The most accomplished swimmer etched his name in history after recording the longest-televised putt of 159 feet in 2012 at Dunhill Links at Kingsbarns.

Phelps registered this eagle putt when he was on the short par-4 sixth, securing a place in the golf record books. However, the record was later shattered by Ian Poulter at the Open Championship in July 2022 with a 162-feet putt.

During a recent interview with Golf.com, Michael Phelps spoke on his pursuits as a golfer and revealed the goals he has set his eyes on at the golf course, including becoming a scratch golfer.

The 38-year-old Maryland native, who has competed at several amateur and pro-am golf events, said:

"I have goals in the game. I’d like to get down to a scratch. I’m a 7 handicap right now. I know that to get to a scratch golfer, that’s going to take time. It’s going to take practice. It’s going to take a lot of energy.

"And that’s something that I’m excited to do, because that’s what I did in order to accomplish the goals that I did in the sport of swimming. So it kinda gives me that competitive focus and a way for me to channel that energy nowadays."

"It’s like a puzzle piece we didn’t know was missing" - Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson recently welcomed their fourth baby boy

Michael Phelps is a father to four sons.

Michael Phelps, who is enjoying his role as a father following his retirement, recently welcomed a new baby boy along with his wife Nicole Johnson.

The couple, who were earlier blessed with three boys — Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5; Maverick, 4 — embraced Nico on January 16, 2024. Two weeks after celebrating the newborn baby's birthday, Johnson shared heartwarming pictures of Nico with his three brothers and wrote:

"2 weeks in as a family of 6 and we couldn’t be happier. Someone called Nico the family baby and it’s 100% true. The boys can’t get enough of their newest brother and want nothing more than to love on him, care for him (and mama) and just be near."

"I wasn’t sure what life would be like with a newbie and one more babe…. it’s like a puzzle piece we didn’t know was missing."