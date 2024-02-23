Gretchen Walsh has set yet another record for the University of Virginia in the 100-yard butterfly at the ACC Championships. She clocked a time of 48.25, for her fourth gold medal of the event.

Walsh dominated the 100-yard butterfly final from the start and shattered three records in the event - the American, US Open, and NCAA. Kyle Sockwell, the president and CEO of Swimming Twitter, lauded Walsh in a post. He said:

"GRETCHEN. WALSH. 48.25. 100 FLY. FASTEST. IN. HISTORY."

Virginia Sports highlighted Walsh's achievements saying it was the third NCAA and American record that she has held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center this week.

"she also posted records in the 50 free (20.77) and was on UVA's record-setting 200 freestyle relay (1:23.63) team. During that event she swam a split of 19.95 to become the first woman to ever break 20 seconds during a freestyle event." (Virginia Sports)

Virginia Swimming and Dive also shared Walsh's record on social media.

"Gretchen Walsh with a 48.25 in the 100 Fly - an American, NCAA and ACC Record."

Walsh recorded a very fruitful week winning four gold medals and 13 ACC titles in her career.

Gretchen Walsh surprised herself and others with her record-breaking season

Walsh, in a video interview with Virginia Swimming and Diving, talked about her achievements at the ACC Championships. It says:

"Gretchen Walsh talks about her historic day at the ACC Championships where she set the NCAA record in the 50 free during prelims (20.77) and then bettered that time in the finals (20.57)."

Walsh, 21, says she surprised herself and other people this season:

"I think I definitely surprised myself and a lot of other people with where I am this season. We didn't really even prepare for this meet...I'm really proud of myself."

The competitive swimmer shared that she trains to be fast.

"Throughout the entire year I just train to be fast...everyday I practice, we are doing all other stuff and I always like to be in going times and impressing myself. So I would say I train to be at this high level all the time."

However, Walsh wants to be faster. The young swimmer is also set to create ripples at the Paris Olympics. Her speed and enthusiasm set her apart from her competitors. Over the past year, Walsh has emerged at the top of collegiate swimming events.