"He's a better swimmer than me": When Caeleb Dressel ended talks of comparisons with Michael Phelps

The next big thing in swimming after Michael Phelps, Caeleb Dressel has been the most superlative swimmer in recent times. It's obvious that whenever a new talent stamps its authority in a sport, eventually comparisons follow.

Dressel is a 15-time world champion and has added as many as five gold medals to his already illustrious swimming career at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

With such a decorated slate, great world and Olympic records to his name, is Dressel rationally a threat to Phelps' throne? Phelps has 28 Olympic medals to his name, including 23 gold medals.

Speaking after being named USA Swimming's 'Male Athlete of the Year' in 2020, the top-class swimmer squashed all comparisons to Phelps. He said that these comparisons are unfair to the legendary swimmer, who has inspired millions across the globe to take up swimming.

Phelps' impact can be seen in the increase in the number of 'all-around' swimmers currently in the United States dugout. Phelps’ heralded ability to do it all has been an inspiration to millions.

Speaking to Today, Caeleb Dressel said:

“I don't think it's fair to Michael. He's a better swimmer than me. I'm completely fine with saying that. That's not my goal in the sport, to beat Michael. I'm a very different athlete than Michael. He was at a whole other level.”

The 25-year-old further added:

“I'm fine if people want to compare me to him. I have some goals that I would like to accomplish to where I can consider myself to be great, and I don't have to compare myself to Michael to consider myself to be great.”

Who is Caeleb Dressel?

Caeleb Dressel was born in Green Cove Springs, Florida as the third of Christina and Michael Dressel's four children. His three siblings, Kaitlyn, Tyler and Sherridon, are all competitive swimmers. However, Caeleb was a prodigy who started shattering records at a young age.

Caeleb Dressel led the 200 yard free relay in 19.82 seconds, becoming the first swimmer in U16 to break the 20-second mark in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2012 USA Swimming Winter Nationals. In the same event, he also shattered the 15-16 National Age Group record in the 100 yard freestyle, a record set over two decades ago in 1990.

Dressel remained undefeated in the 50 yard freestyle category at the NCAA Championships during his four-year span at the University of Florida. Dressel finished his NACC career with a 17.63 second performance in the 50 yard freestyle.

