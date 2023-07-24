Leon Marchand was the star of the 400m individual medley finals at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. In pursuit of his impressive performance, the 21-year-old also broke a long-standing world record held by Michael Phelps in the 400m IM.

After his victory, Leon Marchand spoke with Michael Phelps who was there commentating on the event. In an interview published on the official Olympics website, Marchand provided some insights regarding his chat with Phelps. The French Swimmer said:

"He was commenting on the race so it was pretty cool to see that. He just told me so many things and also what to improve on next time. It’s a great day."

Marchand also claimed that Michael was impressed with the new world record time of 4:02.50 in the 400m individual medley event. Phelps set the record of 4:03.84 during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Despite being only 21 years of age, the French Swimmer has made great strides in professional swimming. Marchand feels he is able to handle pressure right now, but needs to get better.

"I think I’m handling the pressure pretty well right now. It’s not perfect. I can get better - and I have one year to improve," said Marchand.

Leon Marchand expresses happiness over his performance in the 400m IM

Leon Marchand became the most discussed swimmer on Sunday after his performance in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. While not only his fans are on cloud nine over his performance, even the French Swimmer has expressed happiness about his achievement.

In a statement posted on the Olympics Official website, Marchand said:

"It’s excellent, I train everyday for that. I’m two seconds faster than my previous record, I beat the world record, it’s amazing… I don’t know what to say, I’m so happy."

The French star swimmer also stated that his best was yet come. Speaking of his performance, Leon added:

"That was insane, one of the most painful things I've done. It was amazing to do it here and the time is crazy. The best is yet to come."

Marchand has several years ahead of him as a professional swimmer but he has made great progress at such a young age which is why some swimming fans are calling him the next Michael Phelps. Nevertheless, he will be looking forward to building his legacy in the sport.