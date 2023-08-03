Riley Gaines, a prominent advocate for female sports and gender definition, has praised Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for signing the Executive Order on the Women's Bill of Rights.

The law is a notable piece of legislation that derives from a conservative advocacy group's model legislation. According to it, people are either 'male' or 'female' depending on their biological sex at birth, with one's reproductive system determining biological sex.

The Women's Bill of Rights aims to protect women's spaces and privacy by ensuring they remain accessible only to biological females, encompassing areas such as locker rooms, restrooms, rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, and prisons.

For Riley Gaines, this Executive Order holds special significance. At the 2022 NCAA Championships, she secured second place behind transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 500-yard freestyle, and she stands firm in her beliefs regarding female sports and gender definition.

While signing the bill, Governor Stitt cited the need to shield women from what he referred to as the "out of control gender ideology" that poses a threat to the foundation of society and the principles of Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education.

Gaines, who was present when the bill was signed, took to social media to share a few pictures and commend Governor Stitt for his actions.

"Stitt is the first governor to take decisive action and safeguard women's privacy, safety, and equal opportunities. His leadership sets an example for all Governors and elected officials. Rather than sitting idly by, he took action. This is a victory worth celebrating and a small step to defeating the war on women. Thanks @GovStitt!!!" Gaines tweeted.

Gaines, who is a former American competitive swimmer, also called it a 'victory worth celebrating' and a 'small step in defeating the war on women'.

