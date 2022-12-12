Chase Kalisz has quickly become one of the staple names in the 400m Individual Medley at the Olympics and World Championships. Unlike other American swimmers such as Katie Ledecky, Michael Phelps, and Ryan Lochte, most of Kalisz's success came later on in his swimming career. As a successful swimmer, his net worth is said to be around $5 million.

Chase is undoubtedly a phenomenal athlete. With no imminent plans to retire, the 28-year-old is actively working towards defending his 400-meter IM title at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Kalisz's net worth

Taking a look at the statistics and data gathered from sources such as Forbes and Business Insider, Kalisz's net worth may be around $5 million. Although this is the most reliable number as of now, various sources from 2019 to 2020 claim that his net worth could be anywhere between $1 million and $10 million.

The latter figure is owing to Kalisz being widely considered one of the best Individual Medley swimmers. He also appears to be one of the most popular swimmers today. It is regarded that various deals and contracts boosted his net worth by up to $10 million.

Therefore, considering all the information available, the safest number to assume at this point in time would be approximately $5 million.

Kalisz at the Toyota U.S. Open

Kalisz' salary is currently unknown because he and his team have not been very forthcoming on the American star's annual salary.

Endorsements and deals

While there may be activity behind the scenes that we are not currently unaware of, the only known endorsement signed by Kalisz is with the swimwear brand MP. MP was founded and owned by Kalisz' ex-teammate and current friend, legendary swimmer, Michael Phelps.

Kalisz signed a deal with MP in July 2019, although it is unknown how much he was paid for it. The deal was made public on Kalisz' Instagram profile.

A look at Kalisz' career so far

Kalisz began his collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs while attending the University of Georgia. He won his first NCAA D-1 title in 2013 after winning the 400-yard individual medley. Kalisz would go on to have a successful career in collegiate swimming by winning three individual NCAA titles.

Kalisz took a break from his team in Georgia and collegiate swimming when he went to train under Bob Bowman alongside Michael Phelps to prepare for the 2016 Rio Olympics. He qualified for the Olympics at the trials and went on to win silver in the 400-meter IM.

Kalisz managed to convert this silver to gold in 2021 when he finished first in the 400-meter IM at the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Kalisz wins gold in Tokyo (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Olympic gold medalist has also had a successful professional career. His first medal at the World Championships came in 2013 when he won silver in his favorite competition. At the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, he won two gold medals at both the 200 and 400-meter IMs, before winning bronze in the 400-meter IM in 2022.

Kalisz' abilities are undoubtedly exceptional. As a swimmer still in the game, we cannot wait to see what the future holds for the 28-year-old ceteran swimmer.

