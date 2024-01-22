"I dearly wanted to swim in Paris, but the hunger wasn’t there" - Former Olympic champion Mack Horton announces retirement

Australian swimmer Mack Horton has called time on his career and announced his retirement. Aged just 27, the news came as a shock for many who expected the Olympic and world champion to compete at the 2024 Paris Games.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Victoria, Horton made history when he became the first male swimmer from his state to clinch an Olympic gold medal in swimming. Over an illustrious career spanning over a decade, the Australian has also stood on the podium at various World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Pan Pacific Championships.

Breaking down his decision to retire, Horton explained that while he had originally intended to swim in Paris, he didn't have the hunger for his sport anymore.

“I dearly wanted to swim in Paris but the hunger wasn’t there. I always want to give my all and I am not someone who just wants to make up the numbers, so this is the right time to step away,” he told Swimming Australia.

Reflecting on his career, Horton stated that he didn't have any regrets, and extended his thanks to his parents, coaches, wife, and fellow swimmers for their support and encouragement.

“I don’t have any regrets, only that the years went so quickly. Swimming has been my life and it’s the friends and relationships I’ve made that trump any gold medal,” Horton continued.

“There are many people to thank. My parents firstly, 5am training sessions are brutal for the whole family, my coaches Craig Jackson and Michael Bohl, Ella, my friends who have supported me along the way – and my Dolphins’ teammates,” he added.

The 27-year-old went on to add that representing his nation on the international stage was an immense privilege, and he hoped to be remembered as “just Mack”.

“I have felt so privileged to represent Australia and wear the green and gold. I just hope Australia thinks I did them proud. I am so grateful for my time in swimming and in regard to legacy, I hope my teammates and the sport think that I was able to help them and the sport in some way. And I hope they just remember me as Mack,” Horton stated.

Mack Horton’s career highlights

Mack Horton first began swimming competitively at the age of 10 after he got over his fear of water. He quickly caught the attention of viewers and fellow swimmers, when he broke his first Australia Record aged just 13.

A few years later, he announced himself as a force to watch out for on the international scene, when he claimed five golds and a silver at the 2013 Dubai World Junior Championships.

Horton’s next big moment came at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, which saw him claim the title in the 4x200m freestyle and a second-place finish in the 1500m freestyle.

Mack Horton claimed his first World Championship medal, a bronze, in 2015, before cementing his name with a gold in the 400m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

After a silver and bronze at the 2017 Budapest World Championships, Horton added the last missing gold to his collection with a top-of-the-podium finish in the 4x200m freestyle at the 2019 Gwangju World Championships.