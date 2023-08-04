"I was disappointed with my individual performances" - Emma McKeon unhappy with her outing at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship

Emma McKeon seemed to be disappointed with her individual performances at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship. Even though McKeon performed well in the team events, she feels her individual events weren't good enough.

The 29-year-old swimmer led her team to the podium twice in the 2023 World Aquatics Championship. However, she missed the podium herself in three individual events at the championship.

McKeon took to her social media to express her disappointment at her individual events but was delighted about their team events.

"I was disappointed with my individual performances, I’m so proud to take away so many lessons," Emma McKeon said.

"My 5th LC World champs complete", she said. "Extremely proud of our dolphinsaus for having our best ever results as a team," she added.

Emma McKeon competed in Women's 50m Freestyle with a time of 24.35, which had her settle for fifth place behind USA's Abby Weitzeil. McKeon finished with a time of 52.83 in Women's 100m Freestyle, making her settle for fifth place behind USA's Kate Douglass.

McKeon competed in the Women's 100m Butterfly event, completing it in 56.88, securing fourth place behind USA's Torri Huske.

Nonetheless, she showed an admirable performance at team events, which led them to a gold and a silver medal. McKeon was the anchor swimmer for the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay. The team completed the race in 3:27.96 topping the event and creating a world record.

McKeon contributed her efforts in the Women's 4x100m Medley Relay in which they secured second place after the USA.

"I did achieve everything I could have dreamed of and more" - Emma McKeon on her Tokyo Olympics success and the road ahead

Emma McKeon poses with her gold medal in Women's 50m Freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan

Emma McKeon won four gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She competed in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay where the team managed to create a world record. McKeon competed with the team in the 4X100m Medley Relay, leading the team to victory.

The Australian swimmer won two individual gold medals in 50m and 100m Freestyle. Moreover, she has three bronze medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to her name.

After her successful run at the Olympics, she was pre-selected for the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherein she won six gold medals, one silver medal, and a bronze medal.

In an interview with The Sydney Herald, she said she has achieved more than she expected but still wants to achieve more victories.

"I did achieve everything I could have dreamed of and more. I’m starting to realise it is enough but I still have that hunger to see what I’m capable of," McKeon said.