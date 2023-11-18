"I enjoyed managing between school and swimming" - Maana Patel on her early years as a swimmer

Maana Patel, the 23-year-old swimmer from Ahmedabad, has emerged as one of India's most prominent athletes in recent years. From qualifying for the Olympics to some splendid performances in the Commonwealth and Asian Games, Maana has already achieved a lot at a young age.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the talented swimmer opened up about the beginnings of her career and the big role her family played in the journey.

"As a child, my appetite was really poor, and that's why my mom thought that maybe if she played in water for some time, she'd probably come out and eat better. So, in the summer of 2007, she put me in the learn-to-swim batch in a club, and that's how I started."

Reflecting on her early years as a swimmer, Maana revealed:

"I learned at the age of seven. Obviously, even then, we really didn't plan on taking it up seriously. None of us from my family thought that I'd become an athlete growing up. We took it one day at a time, and the only reason why I continued swimming was that I was really enjoying it."

Initially, Maana participated in local competitions, and her incredible performances caught several eyes. People encouraged her mother to shift her to a more professional training center.

“I was really enjoying spending time in the water, and every summer I would participate in the club-level competitions, and I'd win those competitions. So, I really, really enjoyed racing from a very young age, participating in 25-meter races when I was seven or eight years old.

"That's how the journey began. A lot of people at those club competitions would see me and my enthusiasm, and then they spoke to my mom and said, 'If she's really interested in swimming, then why don't you think about it? Why don't you put her in a professional swim group and think about it?'"

In 2010, her parents decided to shift her to a professional club, under the guidance of coach Kamlesh Nanavati. However, they were cautious about balancing her studies with swimming.

“In 2010, we decided to move from my club to another professional swimming club that was run by Kamlesh Nanavati. I started taking training under him in 2010, and obviously, even then, we didn't set our goals too high; we were just taking [it] one year at a time because I was still a student and studies were also a big priority.”

Despite initial reservations, her parents allowed her to pursue swimming as long as her education remained uncompromised.

"My parents were okay with me swimming as long as my school and education were not compromised. I enjoyed managing between school and swimming, so we continued. In 2011, I won my first-ever national medal at the school games in Goa. By 2013, I had become the youngest and fastest female backstroker in the 50, 100, and 200-meter events."

Since then, Maana has not looked back, winning several medals at national and international competitions and also breaking several national records along the way.

"They are my backbone" - Maana Patel on her family and their support

Like almost every athlete, Maana Patel too had to make several sacrifices. Reflecting on the challenges and sacrifices she has encountered in her journey, she attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her family.

“I think my family has had a massive role to play in my journey so far. They are my backbone, and I am here today because of them, because of their love and support.”

In an athlete’s life, the sacrifices extend beyond the athletes themselves, and Maana highlights her parents' "real sacrifice."

“The real sacrifice was actually made by my parents, who always encouraged me and stood by me no matter what,” she emphasized.

Describing the collective effort involved, she added:

“They always say it takes a village, and yes, it is so true because my mom has always traveled with me for my races, just so that I have that emotional support, and she's always been with me wherever I've moved to for my training.”

She also empathized with her father's responsibilities in managing the household in Ahmedabad.

“I'm sure it's not easy for them (her parents) to leave everything back in my home city, Ahmedabad, and travel with me just for my swimming. I understand all the challenges my dad has to face here in Ahmedabad, managing the house and looking after my grandparents and his business.”

Maana also went on to speak a little about her grandmother, recognizing the strain of not having the full family present most of the time.

“Even my grandmother, she's really old; she's 85 years old, and I'm sure it's not easy to not have any support, to not have the full family present."

Despite the hidden complexities of the life of a professional athlete, Maana says she enjoys what she does and is only following her passion.

“Obviously, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes, and there's a lot of sacrifices that you have to make in order to be a professional athlete. But I honestly feel that I was only following my heart; I was only following my passion. I was doing what I really loved and something that I really enjoyed.”

Maana acknowledged her family’s support and expressed her gratitude for everything they’ve done for her.

“I can never thank them (family) enough, and I'm so grateful for their support. And they've never discouraged me. They want me happy.”

She also shared her family’s philosophy and motto when it comes to Maana taking on anything.

“They want to see me happy. So, they don't mind whatever I do as long as I'm happy and I'm enjoying it. So, that's their motto, and they always go by that.”

While she has seen several highs, the Ahmedabad-based swimmer, like anybody, has seen some lows also. She talks about how her family has experienced all those phases with her.

“Obviously, in the last 13 years of my swimming career, of course, we've been through a lot of highs and lows, but I know that my family has lived that life with me, seen those days with me, and felt every single emotion that I have.”

Emphasizing the depth of understanding within her family, the swimming star said:

“They (her family) really do understand me as a person and as an athlete, and I've never felt any kind of pressure from them, pressure of performance; they've always been very easy going, and the way they behave with me as if I know that no matter what, they have my back.”

She added:

“Even if I decide to continue for however many years, they will still support me because as long as I smile and do it, and even if tomorrow I want to hang my suit and retire, I know that they will be standing by me, helping me through the transition.”

Concluding with a resounding affirmation of trust, Maana Patel said:

“So yeah, I blindly trust my parents, and that's how we are as a family.”