"I am focusing on qualifying for the Paris Olympics," - Maana Patel on her goal for the next few months

With her eyes set on Paris, Ahmedabad-based swimmer Maana Patel is looking to qualify for her second Olympics. Having participated in the 100m backstroke event in her previous appearance, Maana is looking to change her event this time around and try and qualify for the 200m backstroke.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Maana opened up about her aspirations for the coming months and sheds light on her absence from the recent National Games in Goa.

“The Olympics is around the corner, and we're only eight months out, so I'm really focused on qualifying for the Olympics, and this time around I'm going to change my event and try working on the 200 back (backstroke); that's something that I haven't done in a very long time, and I believe I can swim a good 200 back (backstroke).”

Working in tandem with her new coach, Doug, Maana discloses that she has made a few small adjustments in her training regime - tailored to prepare her for the transition to the 200m backstroke event.

“I'm going to coach Doug, and I have decided to make a few changes in my training, and we're going to focus on getting the 200 back faster, so that is the big plan; we're just going to have a good training block for the next eight-eight and a half weeks.”

Looking ahead, Maana revealed her plan for the upcoming months, where she is going to try and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the two races she has planned.

“Then we're going to look at it, and we'll see. We've got a couple of races planned up until June, and in one of those races, I'm going to look at qualifying for the Olympics. I'm going to give it my best shot, so that's what it looks like, but before I race, I'm going to now have a good training block and build my endurance for the 200 backstroke.”

After the Asian Games in Hangzhou, most of India’s top swimmers headed to Goa for the National Games. Despite the lure of the National Games in Goa, Maana skipped the event to stay true to her Olympic pursuit. She explained:

“I missed out on the National Games this year because that was not part of my racing and training program. I am focusing on qualifying for the Paris Olympics, and I really want to give it my best shot. For that, I need to be both physically and mentally ready."

She added that the National Games this year did not fit in her racing and training calendar, but she promises to be back for the event next time around.

“Unfortunately, National Games were not kind of sitting well in the calendar, my racing and training calendar, and that's why I had to give it a miss. But having said that, it's always a thrill to race in front of our Indian crowd and race at the Indian nationals."

She added:

"I missed it this time, but I promise I will come back again and swim at the next edition. I'm just working on my new season for qualifying for the Paris Olympics.”

"I also believe that one big aspect is the psychological factor," - Maana Patel on why Indian swimmers aren't on par with their international counterparts

Maana Patel also spoke about why a gap exists between the timings of Indian swimmers and their international competitors. Acknowledging the disconnect between Indian swimmers and their international counterparts, Maana emphasized the psychological factor. She said:

“I believe that one big aspect is the psychological factor that no one has actually made anyone believe that this is an achievable goal. To be close to the international standard is an achievable goal, so I think personally I think that we should begin from there.”

Despite the existing gap, Maana commended the progress of Indian swimmers, particularly the male athletes who achieved the B-qualifying mark prior to the Tokyo Olympics. Optimistic about the future, she concluded:

“I'm really happy that both the boys achieved the B-qualifying mark for the first time ever at the Tokyo Olympics, so I'm hoping that it's only the way upwards.”