"I didn't get beat by the 6'4" man posing as a woman" - Riley Gaines clarifies her record vs Lia Thomas to sports commentator supporting her

Riley Gaines corrected sports commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan regarding her record against Lia Thomas.

Rogan spoke out in support of Gaines when talking about an instance in August 2023 when another sports commentator, Keith Olbermann, said that she didn't have any athletic accomplishments. He also mentioned that the former University of Kentucky swimmer lost to Lia Thomas.

" Riley Gaines is that lady that lost to Lia Thomas. So, she is the real female winner. So, Keith Olbermann said some ridiculous sh*t about her, she doesn't have any athletic accomplishments. And so, she makes a video in response, showing all the awards that she has won. Like she is a serious f***ing accomplished athl

Gaines did not lose to Thomas, as stated by Rogan and they actually tied. Referring to the statements made by Olbermann, the 23-year-old said that he should be institutionalized before correcting Rogan that she tied with Thomas, calling the latter a "6'4" man posing as a woman". Gaines also said that the fact that they tied was embarrassing for Thomas.

"Olbermann needs to be institutionalized asap & btw , I didn't get beat by the 6'4" man posing as a woman. We tied. Which is even more embarrassing for him," Gaines said.

Expand Tweet

Keith Olbermann says Riley Gaines is a transphobe

Riley Gaines at a House Oversight Committee in 2023

After calling Riley Gaines a homophobe, Olbermann called her a transphobe a few months back, stating:

"Second team all-conference. Happily for nasty, stupid, unsuccessful transphobe @Riley_Gaines_ she has no reputation to ruin."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines is a vocal critic of transgender athletes in women's sports. At Gov. Kim Reynold's annual fundraiser in October 2023, she said the participation of transgender women in sports is spiritual warfare. Gaines said:

"As a Christian myself, I entirely see this as spiritual warfare. It's no longer about right versus wrong or good versus bad. This really is about moral versus evil."

Reflecting on the race with Lia Thomas, she said the NCAA officials told her that the trophy belonged to Thomas. The women's rights defender revealed she was shocked when officials argued that it was necessary for public relations.

"I was shocked. I felt betrayed and belittled, reduced to a photo-op. But my feelings did not matter. What mattered to the NCAA were the feelings of a biological male."

Gaines is advocating for ban on trans athletes from participating in Ohio women's sports.