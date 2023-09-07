“I guess now I'm trying to be a better Aquaman to work on both sides of that” - Michael Phelps on focusing on mental and physical well-being

Michael Phelps recently shared his perspective on mental health at the 2023 US Open Forum Mental Health and Sport: Why It Matters press conference. The legendary swimmer was also joined by tennis player Naomi Osaka along with Dr. Brian Hainline and Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Most decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps actively advocated mental health wellness during his glorious athletic tenure. Even after retirement in 2016, Phelps continued to create awareness through his philanthropic activities.

Phelps at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 1

Recently, at the 2023 US Open press conference Phelps shared that he not only believes in mental wellness but also in physical wellness. The retired swimmer shared that balancing both aspects helps one to be at their best at whatever they are doing. He said during the conference,

"I love saying that now, like, mental and physical health, if we take care of both of them, we can become our own superhero. My kids call me Aquaman. I guess now I'm trying to be a better Aquaman to work on both sides of that."

Furthermore, Michael Phelps talked about seeking help when struggling with mental health. He shared that at the beginning of his mental health struggles, he too was scared to open up to people as he feared how they might react.

However, when Phelps actually shared his thoughts with people, he was overwhelmed by their helpful gestures. It changed his perspective on mental health improvement to a great extent.

Michael Phelps reached his breaking point in 2014

Phelps at Around the Games - Olympics: Day 9

At the US Open Mental Health Forum, Michael Phelps shared that his mental health journey started after the 2004 Athens Olympics. That year, Phelps rose to fame, winning six gold and two bronze medals.

However, post the Olympics, he suffered depression as he was uncertain about his path ahead. He said during the conference,

“I came off this high from the Olympic Games and kind of got to the edge. I was, like, 'What do you do? Where do we go from here? The Olympics are finished.'”

Ignoring his feelings, he continued training in the pool. But his depression worsened day by day. Phelps reached his breaking point in 2014 when he could control his feelings no longer. The legendary swimmer said,

“I kept pushing, pushing, pushing. I got to the breaking point in 2014 where I didn't want to be alive. For me, I decided that something had to change," Phelps said.

At last, he added,

"So for me, I had to become vulnerable for the first time in my life. 'Vulnerable' is a very scary word. Change is a scary thing. So for me to become vulnerable for the first time ever was a process, a learning process."