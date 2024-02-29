"I would be happy if I retired now" - Maggie Mac Neil reveals 2024 Paris Olympics will be her last as she wishes to take up further career pursuits

Maggie (Margaret) Mac Neil, who set a world record in women's 50 back at the 2021 SC Worlds in Abu Dhabi, plans to end her competitive swimming career soon and revealed that the Paris Olympics will be her last appearance at the Games.

However, Mac Neil hasn't decided on an actual end date. Speaking to CBC Sports, the Canadian swimmer said she's not going another quad. Mac Neil said:

"I've accomplished more than I ever wanted in swimming and by doing that, I would be happy if I retired now."

She added:

"I haven't decided on a firm end date, but I know I'm not going another quad (four-year Olympic cycle). I've never wanted to compete to 2028."

Mac Neil, 24, said like other athletes, she also has mixed feelings. She said:

"I think most athletes do (have mixed feelings). It's somethings you've spent your life doing, it's part of your identity."

The 2020 Olympic champion thanked her parents for prioritizing her school before her swimming career. She said:

"I'm lucky my parents always had me focused on school first and swimming second. I've always had education to fall back on.

Mac Neil believes it would be crazy just to focus on swimming. She said:

"I think I would go crazy if I just focused on swimming. I always like to have something to think about. I'm enjoying the ride now knowing it's going to come to an end soon."

Mac Neil lives and trains in Baton Rouge. She is completing her Master of Science in sports management and wants to go to a law school.

Maggie Mac Neil looking forward to a normal Olympic experience

Mac Neil nailed the 100m butterfly event, winning Canada's first swimming gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 when the world was battling the coronavirus. This time around, the young swimmer is looking forward to a more normal Olympic experience.

Maggie Mac Neil was crowned the 100m butterfly Olympic champion at the Tokyo Games 2021.

She said restrictions due to the pandemic had forced her to swim in a backyard pool while preparing for the Tokyo Games.

"Winning two (Olympic) gold in a row has never been done in the (women's) 100 fly so it's definitely something I'm thinking around. And the world record (of 55.48 by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom at the 2016 Rio Olympics) is right there as well," Mac Neil said while speaking to CBC Sports.

Mac Neil will be racing at the Canadian Swimming Open scheduled to take place from April 10-13, 2024.