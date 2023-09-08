“I'll say for the first time over the last five years, seven years, I see a person” - Michael Phelps talks about the importance of seeking help

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps has often advocated for mental health wellness in the last few years. He recently shared his experience when he began to focus on opening up to people about his problems.

Michael Phelps suffered from depression and anxiety after the 2004 Athens Olympics. Although the swimmer excelled at the championship by winning six golds and two bronze medals, he felt lost after enjoying the success. However, Phelps chose to ignore his feelings and began training like always. But suppressing his mental health made his issues more significant day by day until he opened up in 2014.

Phelps at the 2016 Rio Olympics

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist revealed his mental health struggles and also decided to address the stigma surrounding them.

During a recent press conference at the 2023 US Open forum "Mental Health and Sport: Why It Matters," Michael Phelps shared a change that he noticed after becoming vocal about his issues. He said:

"I would see somebody that has a pair of goggles, a swim cap, and a suit on, not a person, not an individual. I'll say for the first time over the last five years, seven years, I see a person. It's powerful, and it's incredible."

Saying this, he also urged his listeners,

"So I encourage every one of you who hasn't opened up or struggling, open up, just communicate. Let's get this stuff out," said Phelps.

Therapy helped Michael Phelps deal with his mental health struggles

Phelps at 2023 US Open - Day 10

Michael Phelps sought therapy to overcome his depression and anxiety.

In one of his interviews with Blue Wire's YouTube channel, the Baltimore Bullet shared how his therapist assisted him in his battle with his mental barriers. He said,

"I was in treatment at The Meadows, my therapist told me to say an affirmation every time you walk in through a doorway. How many doorways do you think you walk through a day. Wow! In and out of the bathroom at every single time, every doorway you go through say an affirmation," the swimmer shared.

In another interview with Healthline, Phelps said,

"I started feeling like a person…I guess I could love myself and like who I saw," the swimmer said.

Moreover, through his foundation, the Michael Phelps Foundation, Phelps promoted water safety, healthy living, and the pursuit of dreams.