"I could never have imagined I would become the swimmer that I am today" - Virdhawal Khade bids emotional farewell to competitive swimming

32-year-old Indian swimmer Virdhawal Khade has had a decorated career. Initially creating history with a then-record sixth-place finish at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Virdhawal went on to win a bronze medal at the 16th Asian Games in the 50m butterfly event.

He was part of the 4x100m Freestyle relay team at the 2018 Asian Games that broke the national record in the finals. He has also won gold and silver medals at the South Asian Games.

On Day 7 of the 37th National Games in Goa, Virdhawal set a new national record in the 50m freestyle when he beat Karnataka's Srihari Nataraj. He broke his own record when he swam the length of the pool in 22.82s.

His celebration of pumping the air with his fists meant more to the swimmer from Kolhapur than what met the eye. Khade revealed that the National Games was set to be his last tournament as a competitive swimmer and that he wanted to finish things with a bang.

Speaking to the media after his last competitive swimming event, Khade said:

"What is also special about this medal is that I won my first national medal in 2001 in Goa and today it feels like life's come full circle with the Gold Medal at my Nationals again in Goa."

“I could never have imagined I would become the swimmer that I am today, so I want to thank all the coaches and all the people who have been a part of this journey,” he added.

"The body is feeling tired now" - Virdhawal Khade's emotional goodbye to the sport

Khade's win at the National Games added to Maharsthra's astonishing dominance at the top of the medal table.

Khade's journey from the amateur circuits to national prominence hasn't come without its struggles. After breaking through with good performances in the Junior Nationals, Khade struggled with a knee injury and the demands of his job with the government of Maharashtra.

In 2018, he sprung back to form and went on to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Khade couldn't hold back his emotions as he reflected on his journey from obscurity to national recognition.

"At heart, I still feel young, but the body is feeling tired now. Too many years have gone by, and I've swum too much in this span," he stated while speaking to the media.

Khade detailed the change in his physique by saying that earlier he could swim 10 events without breaking a sweat, but now even 3 events feel like a struggle.

"This was my last event in India. You might see me as a coach someday, but this was my last competitive race here for sure," Khade said after winning the medal.

Khade stated that winning a medal for Maharashtra was a big moment for him as the state had given him an identity. Despite being in Goa, its proximity to Maharashtra buoyed him.

"No matter where I compete, I have always felt the support of crores of people behind me from home," he added.