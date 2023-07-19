“I don't think pressure really exists in my mind” - Summer McIntosh

Summer McIntosh is all set for a showdown with swimming beast Katie Ledecky at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships on Sunday, July 23.

The 16-year-old is currently preparing for a clash with the legend and Olympic champion, Ariarne Titmus, in the 400m category. However, amidst the hype of competing at the “race of the century,” McIntosh possesses an easy approach to handling the competition pressure.

In March 2023, Summer McIntosh set the sports world ablaze with her stunning victory at the National Swimming Trials. The Canadian swimmer had achieved a grand win at the 200m butterfly event with an eye-popping time frame of 2:04.70. It was not just a regular victory for McIntosh. She had set a junior and Canadian record in the swimming world.

Summer McIntosh at FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 Leg 3 - Day 1

In a conversation with CBC Sports, McIntosh remarked that she saw pressure more as a way to measure how well she had prepared for a championship.

“I don't think pressure really exists in my mind. I look at it as more support and the only true pressure that I focus on or like to think of is the pressure that I put on myself, ” the young swimmer said.

Furthermore, she added how she analyzed herself before any event.

“That's the pressure that always comes from knowing how hard I've worked and how many hours and months and years that I put into this and just how much I love this sport. I always want to pressure myself to do well and that really just keeps me going," she added.

McIntosh expressed her satisfaction with her performance at the nationals, where she won. Knowing that her form was spot-on, she was motivated to train harder for the upcoming world championships.

Summer McIntosh’s coach comments on the swimmer’s preparation for the world championship

McIntosh swimming at a championship

One of the swimming world’s biggest races is set to take place this week at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Ahead of the race, McIntosh’s coach Brent Arckey shared his thoughts on his student facing Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus.

"Isn't that what we want? It's what our sport needs. It's good for the sport. We should all be excited as swimming enthusiasts. I know Summer is," Arckey told CBC Sports on July 13.

He added that Summer McIntosh was calm and confident about the world championships.

“McIntosh is as calm and confident as ever," he said.