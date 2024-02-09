"I have an unbelievable amount of respect and admiration" - Brittany MacLean praises Katie Ledecky for her exceptional swimming career so far

The Canadian swimmer and Olympic medalist Brittany MacLean recently commended Katie Ledecky on her unparalleled swimming career.

Ledecky rose to prominence after winning a gold medal in the 800m freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics as a 15-year-old. She has proved her legacy by bagging 10 Olympic, 26 World Championships medals, and multiple world records in the last 13 years.

Three summers later, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ledecky dominated four events, including 200m, 400m, 800m, and 4x200m freestyle. She shattered the world records in 400m and 800m freestyle by clocking an impressive time of 3:56.46 and 8:04.79, respectively.

The retired Canadian swimmer, who secured a bronze medal in the 4x200m freestyle at Rio, was in awe of the American swimmer's prowess and showered praise on her. Conveying her admiration for Ledecky, MacLean remarked that the American's dominance is often ignored.

"I have an unbelievable amount of respect and admiration for Katie Ledecky. 13 years of completely resetting the record books, I think we sometimes take for granted truly how dominant she has been."

She further shared a two-part message, stating Katie Ledecky's success as a routine while praising her toughness in stepping up to challenges.

"Her success has just become routine to witness, but I think sometimes it’s important to stop and reflect on how much she achieved. She could easily show up to smaller, in-season meets and have some fun with different events, but she always steps up to a challenge."

"She never, ever takes the easy way out & I’m constantly in awe of how tough she is. Most of all, I’m just grateful to have been able to witness this sport break new barriers thanks to her & those who continue to chase her. Thank you @katieledecky. No one does it quite like you!"

"I try to use my experience to my benefit" - Katie Ledecky kicks off the Olympic year with a stunning victory

Katie Ledecky competes in the Women's 400m Individual Medley at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee.

After displaying a remarkable performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, securing two gold and two silver medals, Katie Ledecky has embarked on the 2024 Olympic year with a striking performance.

At the first stop of the 2024 Pro Swim Series from January 10 to 13, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ledecky topped the women's 1500m by clocking a spectacular time of 15:38.81. Ashley Wall and Aly Breslin finished second and third behind the American swimmer with 16:31.13 and 16:43.09 seconds, respectively.

Further, she topped the women's 400m freestyle after recording 4:03.46 ahead of Paige Madden and Leah Smith, who clocked 4:05.66 and 4:07.85, respectively. She also secured first place in the 800m after clocking 8:14.97.

During a post-400m freestyle race with NBC Olympics and Paralympics, Ledecky stated that irrespective of her older age, she uses her experience to advance in competitions.

"It feels different every time. I think just different years, different experiences under my belt."

"I’m older now, just little things are different, but I’m enjoying it all the same and I try to use my experience to my benefit as I move forward here," she added.

