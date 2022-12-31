“I’ve always wanted to snowboard” – Michael Phelps on the Olympic sports he would like to compete in

Michael Phelps is undoubtedly the greatest swimmer born in the history of the sport. His Olympic medal tally of 28 is almost impossible to match, let alone break.

In a 2013 Wall Street Journal video, he spoke about his struggles with golf. When asked about which games he wanted to compete in at the Olympics other than swimming, he said:

"Ive always wanted to snowboard. I still haven't, that's one thing I want to do. So that's something I would like to try. I don't know, if I'll regret saying that after my favorite the whole day I might spend on my bed"

Earlier, when Michael Phelps was just an 18-time Olympic gold medalist, he attended a show in which he answered several questions readers submitted via Twitter. When asked in the first question if he wanted to pick golf and what his biggest struggle with the sport was, he replied:

"I have some issues on, I don't do it as much. but I used to decel a lot. I used to decelerate my swing on around the green I'm chipping. Just because I wasn't confident about the club. Just doing its own thing leave us called the ball right."

Explaining how it all depends on the shot rather than the club, he added:

"So, I guess one thing that I've learned about that is you don't need a big swing. That's why you know when Hank was telling me shorter and faster. You know, you may only need, you know showing that's that long but as long as you're accelerating through the ball the ball is going to carry. You know it just depends on what kind of shot."

Another reader asked Michael Phelps what he listened to before the big race. To which he replied:

"This Olympics [2012 olympics], I had a head Afrojack and Al key. It was no beef, that's the name of the song. This time it was and I took my headphone off, I think it was like he's like a minute and 20 seconds into the song every single time I took off, at the same time and if I got to that point I still was not there I just replay it."

A woman then asked Michael Phelps about her 8-year-old son. She stated that her son did not push himself and asked the 37-year-old if she should push him or drop him. Phelps replied:

"I mean, one thing that I'm very thankful for that my mom did with us growing up is she never pushed us really. You know, she was supportive of everything that we did and if we wanted to quit something she would help us, kind of think the process through and then she would let us make the decision."

He added:

"And you know, we... we wanted to swim and that's why we stayed in the pool. You know, if I'm sure she would support me the same way if I was out playing golf or I'd stuck with lacrosse or if I stuck with baseball."

Michael Phelps ended his career with 28 Olympic medals, which included 23 gold medals. He first retired in 2012 before coming out of retirement in 2014 to compete for the last time at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

