"I've lived with him for the past five years” – When Allison Schmitt opened up about Michael Phelps’ influence on her at the Tokyo Olympics

Michael Phelps' dominance in the sport of swimming, coupled with his record of being the most successful Olympian, makes him one of the greatest athletes ever. Apart from his achievements in the pool, his work outside of it makes him a truly dynamic figure.

Over the years, Phelps has proven himself to be an inspirational figure to a variety of athletes across different sports. In 2021, four-time Olympic gold medalist Allison Schmitt revealed that it was no different for her.

In a conversation with People, she revealed that Phelps' influence and support for her at the Tokyo Olympics was an immense source of inspiration.

"I've lived with him for the past five years. He's like a brother to me ... To have him here, even though he's not swimming, to have him here and his support is huge. Not only for myself, but for all of Team USA."

Michael Phelps and three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt participate in a charity swim (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps attended the Olympics in Tokyo as a primetime NBC correspondent alongside Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines.

Allison Schmitt, who had a total of seven Olympic medals leading up to the Games in Tokyo, and Phelps shared Bob Bowman as a coach for a long time.

The two American swimmers have been very close for a long time and Schmitt also shares a close relationship with Phelps' family. In June 2021, during the national Olympics trials, Phelps watched on as Schmitt qualified to swim in Tokyo.

After her win, the former Olympian rushed down the stands to embrace her and shed tears of happiness.

Allison Schmitt and Michael Phelps' family celebrate his win in Rio Olympics (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps' support for Allison Schmitt and her team paid off

Allison Schmitt was one of four captains leading the USA swimming team in Tokyo. She first swam in the prelims of the 4x100-meter freestyle, helping her team qualify for the finals by finishing fifth overall. The captain and her team won the bronze medal in the final.

On the sixth day of the Olympics, she swam the first leg of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. Her team won the silver medal at the event and set a new Americas record with a time of 7:40.73.

Silver medalist Allison Schmitt of Team United States (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The friendship between Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt is unique, to say the least. The Olympic legend's presence at the Tokyo Olympics most definitely had a positive impact on the American swimmer.

