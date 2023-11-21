In pictures: Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Ryan Murphy, and more take to the red carpet at Golden Goggles Awards 2023

The 2023 Golden Goggles Awards were held on November 19 in Los Angeles, California. In attendance at the marquee event were most of the members of Team USA who participated in the Fukuoka World Championship.

For fans, it was a truly exciting sight to see their favorite swimmers forgo their usual swimsuits to dress up in designer outfits.

A few of the night's best looks were shared by the official X (former Twitter) account of USA Swimming. The post was captioned,

"Ditching the swimsuits and goggles for tailored suits and dresses 🤪 #GoldenGoggles"

2023 Golden Goggles Awards Winners

The Golden Goggles, held annually for the last 19 years, is a prestigious event for American swimmers. The biggest awards of the night include the Male and Female Race of the Year, the Male and Female Athlete of the Year, and the Breakout Performer of the Year.

This time around, Bobby Finke took home the trophy for the Male Race of the Year. The win was credited to his incredible 1500m freestyle at the Fukuoka World Championships, where he won silver and set a new national record. This marks the third time in a row that Finke has won this award.

The Female Race of the Year award went to Katie Grimes for her astonishing 10k Open Water race where she clocked a 2:02:42.30 to win bronze. This top-3 finish also made Grimes the first American to qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Male Athlete of the Year award was given to Olympian Ryan Murphy. He was the only male American to clinch an individual gold in Fukuoka, with his win in the 100m backstroke. He also led the American team to a gold in the men's medley relay.

The nominees for the Female Athlete of the Year were swimmers Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Katie Grimes. Ledecky and Douglass ended up sharing the award, given their outstanding performances in 2023.

Ledecky's year included a gold in the 800m and 1500m at the Fukuoka World Championships. Her race of 15:26.27 for the 1500m marks the third-best time in the event's history. Meanwhile, Douglass showed her prowess in the pool when she walked away with six medals in Japan. Of her six medals, 2 were gold, one in the 200m individual medley and one in the 4x100 medley relay.

2023's Breakout Performer of the Year was awarded to Jack Alexy. The swimmer, who couldn't qualify for the World Championship last year, clinched a silver in both the 50m and 100m freestyle this time at Fukuoka.