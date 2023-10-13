India's performance in Swimming at Asian Games 2023

In a display of sheer grit and determination, Indian swimmers left an indelible mark at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, rewriting a total of six national records. Despite falling short of medals, their performance showcased the nation's prowess in the pool.

Led by the exceptional Srihari Nataraj, a 22-year-old Olympic contender with three backstroke national records to his name, the Indian contingent reset the bar in various categories.

Nataraj's standout moment came in the men's 200-meter freestyle, where he blazed through the water, clocking an impressive 1:49.05, establishing a new national record.

Although Nataraj qualified for the finals in the men's 50m and 100m backstroke, his efforts culminated in sixth-place finishes for both events. The relentless pursuit of excellence extended beyond individual achievements to relay competitions.

In the men's 4x100m freestyle, the quartet of Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Vishal Grewal, and Anand Shylaja clocked a remarkable 3:21.22, setting a new national record.

The 4x200m freestyle team, comprising Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Kushagra Rawat, and Tanish George Mathew, clocked an impressive 7:29.04. Additionally, the 4x100m medley team, featuring Nataraj, SP Likith, Sajan Prakash, and Tanish George Mathew, set a national record at 3:40.20.

The Indian women, making their presence felt after a hiatus since Doha 2006, displayed their prowess in relay events. The quartet of Maana Patel, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Janhvi Choudhary, and Shivangi Sarma set a new national record in the 4x100m freestyle relay at 3:53.80.

The 4x200m freestyle relay team, composed of Dhinidhi Desinghu, Shivangi Sarma, Vritti Agarwal, and Hashika Ramachandra, set a new mark at 8:37.58. Their record-breaking spree in Hangzhou signifies a promising future for Indian swimming on the international stage.

Marking Moments in Indian Swimming at 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games

Many participants at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games made their mark in the aquatics arena, even if they didn't break national records. Anchoring the Indian contingent with dedication, these swimmers left an indelible mark, their efforts echoing the diverse tapestry of talent within the nation.

Anand AS, in the men's 100m freestyle, surged with admirable prowess, securing a commendable 5th position in the heats with a timing of 50.94 seconds. Utkarsh Santosh Patil, navigating the tumultuous waters of the men's 100-meter backstroke, showcased resilience, finishing 6th in 59.42 seconds.

Likith Selvaraj, the dynamic force in the 100-meter breaststroke, broke into the final and claimed a respectable 7th place with a time of 1:01.62. Meanwhile, the young Dhinidhi Desinghu, at just 13 years old, made waves in the women's 200m freestyle heat, securing a notable 4th position in 2:07.10.

Vikram Khade and Palak Joshi brought their unique flair to the competition, participating in the men's 50m freestyle and women's 200m backstroke heats, respectively. Although they were not rewriting records, their efforts reflected the spirit and tenacity of the Indian swimming contingent.

Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat, and Sajan Prakash, while not breaking records, showcased endurance and determination across various heats and finals. Aryan Nehra's notable 7th place in the 800m freestyle underlined his resilience in the face of strong competition.

These swimmers embodied sportsmanship and determination at the Asian Games, contributing to India's presence in the pool despite not claiming national records.