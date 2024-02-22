Indian para-swimmer Suyash Jadhav seals Paris Paralympics 2024 berth

Indian para swimmer Suyash Jadhav sealed the 2024 Paris Paralympics quota in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 category on Wednesday, February 21. His stellar display at the previous Asian Para Games is the basis for the same.

The para swimmer recorded an impressive time of 32.22 seconds at the Asian Para Games, which ensured him a confirmed spot at the upcoming mega event in Paris.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to congratulate Suyash on his feat. They tweeted:

"India swimmer and #TOPScheme Athlete Suyash Jadhav has absolutely smashed it, securing the #Paris2024 quota in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 category for the 2024 #Paralympics! His incredible time of 32.22 seconds at the Asian Para Games not only met the 'A' qualifying mark but also secured his spot for the mega event!"

Suyash Jadhav to make his third Paralympics appearance

Suyash Jadhav, who battles in the S7 Category, will be making his third Paralympics appearance. He was the only Indian Para swimmer who achieved the 'A' qualifying mark for the 2016 Paralympics and competed in Rio.

Seven years later, he became the only Indian swimmer to win a medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in October 2023. The veteran swimmer was also fortunate to have interacted with the Indian Prime Minister along with the other 110 Indian athletes who won medals.

His journey began at the young age of three years when he took up swimming, encouraged by his father to so do. However, an unfortunate accident occurred that led to Suyash losing both his palms and wrists due to electrocution.

However, his undeterred passion and drive for swimming brought him back to training two years after the accident. There has been no looking back for the para swimmer ever since. He won a silver and a bronze medal at the IWAS World Games in Sochi, Russia, in 2015. Soon later, he became the first Indian Para swimmer to register the 'A' qualifying mark and make it to the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Further, Suyash Jadhav bagged three medals, including a Gold in the 50m Butterfly, along with a bronze apiece in the 200m Individual Medley and 50m Freestyle events at the Jakarta Asian Para Games. Come 2021, he qualified once again for the Tokyo Paralympics, becoming one of the only two Indian swimmers at the global event.

With the 2024 Paralympics coming up, Suyash will certainly be keen on bagging a podium finish.