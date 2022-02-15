Indian para-swimmer Suyash Jadhav all set to tackle packed 2022 calendar

Maharashtra’s 28-year-old international para swimmer Suyash Jadav has prolonged his practice sessions since early February to prepare himself for a packed 2022 calendar.

The Paralympian will start his campaign this year with the Para Swimming World Series, starting Friday, for which he will fly to Australia on Tuesday.

During the three-day competition in Victoria, Jadhav will compete in more than half a dozen events. Since his both hands were amputated before he broke into his teens, he is classified to compete in the men’s S7 category.

Jadhav plans to compete in three freestyle events at the Australian meet -- 50-meter, 100m and 400m. He has also entered his name in the 50m and 100m butterfly competition, along with the 200m individual medley and 100m breaststroke events.

Jadhav is mentally prepared to tackle all events and give his best.

“I’ve been training hard and I'm physically fit," was his response when asked about the multiple events he plans to target at the Victoria’s Para Swimming World Series. "There is no issue of me slowing down or giving up."

Jadhav, who works as a swimming coach at Maharashtra state’s sports department, has extra motivation to push himself hard during weekend competitions in Australia.

The Australia World Series will act as a qualifying event for the World Para Swimming Championship, scheduled to be held from June 12-18 in Portugal.

At the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Jadhav achieved qualification in the 50m butterfly. But his goal this year is to achieve qualification in as many as six events for the world para meet in June.

“I’ve set a target of qualifying for at least six events," he said after his Monday practice session. "Hope I’m successful in accomplishing it."

According to Jadhav, it’s important for him to regularly compete at the world level to maintain ranking points.

At the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games he won three medals, with one of them being gold in 50m butterfly. His two bronze medals came in 200m individual medley and 50m freestyle.

Jadhav practises in Pune for almost the entire season unless he is competing at international level or training abroad.

“We have basic facilities in Pune," he added. "I have a sponsor to back my international exposure tour."

