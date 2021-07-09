 Is Ryan Lochte going to Tokyo Olympics 2020?

One of the US's most decorated swimmers, Ryan Lochte, had hoped to redeem himself at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a disgraceful finish in Rio five years back. Unfortunately for Lochte, he won't get that opportunity after failing to grab a ticket to Tokyo.

36-year-old Lochte came to Omaha to qualify for his fifth Olympic games. But he fell short by 2.7 seconds in the 200-meter individual medley, his signature event, and as a result, failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Broken from the inside, a teary-eyed Ryan Lochte said that he will come back stronger and better. Addressing the media, the Olympic medalist said:

“I kind of let everyone down,” said Lochte, who received a hug from Phelps on the pool deck. “This ain’t the end of the road. There’s a lot more I want to accomplish in the sport of swimming, whether it’s in the pool or outside the pool making swimming bigger.

“I still want to race, but as far as another Olympic Trials, I don’t know about that. I’ll be 40. That’s pushing it, but we’ll see. I mean, anything can happen. I can take years off and come back and be stronger than ever, who knows," he added.

Despite Ryan Lochte's absence, the US contingent will field a strong team for the pool and open water competition at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ryan Lochte's Olympic performances

Born on August 3, 1984, Ryan Lochte is one of the most successful Olympians in the pool. With 12 Olympic medals, including six gold, he is the second most-decorated male swimmer in the history of the competition, behind Michael Phelps.

During his first stint at the Athens Olympics in 2004, Lochte earned a gold medal as a member of the 4×200-metre freestyle relay team and claimed silver in the 200-metre individual medley.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Ryan Lochte notched gold in the 200-metre backstroke, setting a new global standard time. He was also part of the victory 4× 200-metre freestyle relay team that won the gold medal. He finished the game with two more bronzes in the 200 and 400 metre individual medley category.

Lochte entered the 2012 London Olympics as one of the favourites and set the record straight with a win in the 400-metres individual medley. He won silver in the 200-metre IM and bronze in the 200-metre backstroke. In the team events, Ryan Lochte won gold in the 4×200-metre freestyle relay and silver in the 4×100-metre freestyle relay.

He won his sixth individual gold at the Olympic games in Rio de Janerio as a member of the 4×200-metre freestyle relay team. However, his on-field accomplishments were overshadowed by off-the-field controversies. He was suspended for 10 months by the United States Olympic Committee for damaging a gas-station bathroom in Rio.

As the entire world eagerly waits for another edition of the Summer Games, Tokyo will certainly miss one of Olympics' most decorated swimmers.

Who can be the next Ryan Lochte?

Kieran Smith

The US team has a few good swimmers in their ranks, with Kieran Smith and Michael Andrew being the top talents after Caeleb Dressel.

Smith has grown leaps and bounds in the last couple of years. At the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials, Smith won both the 400m and 200m freestyle, qualifying for the Olympic Games. He posted new lifetime bests of 3:44.89 in the 400m freestyle and 1:45.29 in the 200m freestyle and will be one of the strong contenders for winning a couple of medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Michael Andrew will step into the pool as one of the best swimmers in the business. After missing the 2016 Rio Olympics qualification by a whisker, Andrew will be desperate to make his first Olympic appearance memorable.

Ryan Lochte, who failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, embraced Andrew at the end of the US Olympic trials to wish him luck - a moment Michael Andrew will cherish all his life.

“Basically to tell me he’s passing the torch,” said Andrew while addressing a press conference. “It’s just a special moment that I’ll remember forever," he added.

Edited by Diptanil Roy