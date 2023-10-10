Israeli International swimmer Eden Nimri killed while fighting against Hamal militants in Nahal Oz 

In a heart-breaking development, officials from the Israeli Defense Force confirmed on Monday night that international swimmer Eden Nimri had been killed in action at Nahal Oz, a village located in South Israel.

22-year-old Nimri was a lieutenant in the Israeli Defense Force and a commander of a drone unit fighting. She was killed over the weekend fighting Hamas militants near the Gaza Strip in South Israel.

The official account of the Israel Swimming Association shared their condolences in a post on Instagram.

"The Israel Swimming Association expresses deep sorrow and shares the deep sorrow of the Nimri family over the death of an IDF officer, Lieutenant Eden Nimri, 22, crew commander in a skyscraper who fell in battle at Nahal Oz.

Eden was an amazing girl, a good friend, competitive, especially hardworking, had a high self-discipline, worked hard, always aiming high, set goals and met them. She combined training and competitions in the pool with open water and also when enlisting to the IDF she would get to swim on vacation.

Dear Nimri family- there are no words that can comfort, we embrace you and wish you to know no more sorrow."

The post was met with solitude from various fans, with four-time World Champion and two-time Olympian, Anastasia Gorbenko, sharing her condolences, writing "may her memory be a blessing."

Eden Nimri's swimming career

Eden had previously been a promising swimmer from Israel, representing her country in multiple international events. She was a part of the 2014 Mediterranean Cup and the 2017 ISF World Schools Championships.

Nimri also managed to finish thirtieth in the European Junior Open Water Swimming Championships that were held in 2018. Her last appearance as a swimmer came in 2019 at the Israeli Short Course Swimming Championships.

Hailing from a swimming family, Eden Nimri's sister Noga, and father Michael, were both swimmers. Eden's parents were swimming judges as well.

Eden began swimming at a young age, practicing at the Reut Water Park, a family country club in the Modi'in area. While she stopped swimming competitively after joining the Israeli Defence Force, she was known to take to the water on her vacations.

Speaking of her untimely demise, Carmel Livyatan, head coach of Israel's junior team, spoke highly of the youngster and expressed his grief at her passing.

Writing a lengthy post on Instagram, Livyatan detailed his awe at Eden's undying diligence and mentioned that he was left with non-stop tears at her death.