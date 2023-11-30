"It's a huge support system behind them that you don't see." Nina Venkatesh on her family's support

Nina Venkatesh, the 18-year-old swimmer from Karnataka, recently made her debut at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. A few weeks later, she made a splash at the National Games in Goa, winning six gold medals and breaking the national games records in each of the six events in the process. She also set a national record in the 50m butterfly at the meet.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Nina shared insights into her journey in the sport.

She started by saying:

“So, I started when I was very young. I'm sure you've heard this many times, but my older sister was actually put in this sport just as a part-time thing to do after school. And obviously, me being the younger one, I had no choice but to get into the water as well.”

Her swimming journey took a professional turn at the age of eight, when she attended her first nationals.

“My sister was a national swimmer until 2016. And then she gave up the sport and focused on academics. I started swimming around four or five. But, like professionally, my first professional meet was at the age of eight. My first nationals, I was eight years old. So, once I went to my first nationals, I think it was just known that this is what I was going to do.”

Reflecting on her family's support, Nina emphasized their crucial role throughout her career.

“They've been so supportive. You know, it's such a big thing having a family by your side to rely on, no matter failures or success. They've been so supportive, especially because, like all these years I was a kid, I just turned 18, but you know, you're right under their wing, and their support means a lot.”

She added how her mother was always at the pool with her and how her father and sister’s support was something that also helped her tremendously:

“My mom is always at the pool with me. My dad is, you know, providing for the family, and my sister, she's been really supportive. Just for them to be there for me, like mentally, is a very important aspect, you know, of the sport. It's not just the athlete, but any sport actually; it's not just the athlete that's working hard; it's the huge support system behind them that you don't see. So yeah, they've been very supportive.”

Nina spoke about how she had been lucky to remain physically and mentally fit, but she also addressed the often-overlooked mental health aspect of a sport, stressing its significance.

“Of course, physically, touchwood, nothing crazy as yet. But mentally, I think, in my opinion, taking care of yourself mentally is more important than physically. People don't talk about it, but I'm sure, like the mental health aspect of things, it's getting better in our generation. I think people agree; people are speaking out more.

She added that just because athletes put in a lot of physical work, people forget that they go through a a great deal of mental pressure and stress too.

Just because we're athletes, like you see us, physically working hard and physically competing doesn't mean we don't have mental health issues. But yeah, of course, there have been so many challenges, both personally and in my career, that anyone goes through, whether you're an athlete or not, and I think that the number one thing for anybody, especially athletes, is to take care of yourself mentally, and you know, your body will follow. I truly believe that.”

As an 18-year-old, balancing academics and swimming is something that Nina has had to do. Acknowledging the challenges faced by a student-athlete, she emphasized the importance of prioritization.

“It is very hard; if you focus on both (sports and academics), of course, education is very important, but if you focus completely on both, then I feel like you're not going to get anywhere in either. It's very hard to go to school every day and swim. I know a lot of people do that, and hats off to them."

"But I prioritize. I've been prioritizing swimming, and I feel like that has gotten me to places. I'm in 12th grade. I study at a school called Vidyashilp in Bangalore, and I've been in the school since first grade, and they are extremely supportive as well.”

"It's going to take a little longer, but we're not far behind" Nina on the gap between Indian swimmers and international athletes

Acknowledging the gap between the Indian swimmers and the rest of the world, Nina expressed her views on why such a gap existed. She emphasized the commitment and passion of Indian athletes and stated:

“Yeah, we're definitely lacking, but I feel like it's not from the athlete side. I feel like whoever's in a sport, they're definitely passionate about what they do if they've been doing it for so many years. Otherwise, no one would be doing it. Even if they would be doing it, people who are at the top of their game are definitely passionate about their sport.”

She then delved into the crucial factors contributing to this gap, highlighting the need for better infrastructure and support staff who are not only passionate, but also possess in-depth knowledge about the sport.

“I feel like we need better facilities and people who are coaches and are truly passionate about what they do, but they need to really know what they're doing; they need to have the knowledge of whatever sport they’ve chosen to coach. And I think even with the physio work, when I mean coaches, I mean everything—the entire setup, the entire support system, everything—you need to really know what you're doing."

"I think there are definitely better coaches and better facilities, and there's better staff out there. I feel like that's what we're lacking.”

Reflecting on her observations at the Asian Games, Nina also spoke about the discrepancies in technology and equipment for training and recovery between Indian and international athletes, pointing out the advantages the latter have.

“And plus, things to do with our recovery. I feel like they (international athletes) have so many different gadgets that we don't have. When I went to the Asian Games, I saw the best of the best swimmers. And all of them are just like us—like their mindset."

"I heard some people talk, their mindset, the way they are, and the way they talk. They're just normal human beings that have so much passion for the sport, but they have a good support system around them.”

Discussing the importance of overall support in athletes' recovery, she emphasized the need for a better support system and access to better recovery resources.

“There were physios that were following them (athletes) wherever they went; right after the races, before the finals, they like to jump into an ice bath right then and there. They'll get physio work done like all the time. There was like a medical kit, with someone sitting right there for each team. Those are things that I saw that we were lacking. And those are things that are very, very, very important. You could be an athlete who's very hardworking, but if you don't have the right recovery, you won't get anywhere.”

Despite the existing challenges, Nina concluded optimistically, expressing her belief that India isn’t far behind and will soon be on par with international standards.

“But I feel like we're definitely getting better. When I went to China, like I saw, we're not far behind. It's going to take a little longer, but we're not far behind in my opinion.”