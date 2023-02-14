“It's a really tough year” – An emotional Caeleb Dressel broke down after winning gold at Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel has taken his spot as the fastest swimmer in the world in the midst of what is turning out to be an exceptional career. Caeleb impressed everyone in attendance by winning five gold medals.

He became the first swimmer in the history of the Olympic Games to win gold medals in the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle, and the 100 butterfly at the same Olympics.

Dressel won his first individual Olympic gold medal in Tokyo after a fiery performance in the 100-meter freestyle final. By doing so, he set a new Olympic record for the event at 47.02 seconds. After the race, an emotional Caeleb told NBC Sports what it had really meant to him:

"It’s a really tough year, it’s really hard. So, to have the results show up, it really came together so I am really happy."

Gold medalist Caeleb Dressel of Team United States shows his emotion after receiving the gold medal for the Men's 100m Freestyle Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dressel was visibly emotional, but seeing his family support him from Florida moved him to tears. The moment captured on camera saw his family ecstatic after his win, while Caeleb was overcome with emotion. The party exchanged a few words of affection with the swimmer.

In the video, a clip of his family watching the 100-meter freestyle can be seen. It is safe to say that there was no shortage of support for the young athlete at the Tokyo Olympics despite the games being held in isolation due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Gold medalist Caeleb Dressel of Team United States poses with the gold medal for the Men's 50m Freestyle Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier in the Games, Caeleb, along with his teammates, won a team gold medal in the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay. Caeleb was teary-eyed on the podium while the national anthem was played.

Dressel may be America's best swimmer today

The American swimming star has built quite a career since making his Olympic debut at the Rio Games in 2016 where he won two team gold medals. His five-gold medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics was a historic one, with many believing it to be the most dominant performance since Michael Phelps' time.

He has won 15 World Championship gold medals and is the best short-distance swimmer in the world without a doubt. However, what makes Caeleb an exceptional athlete is his versatility across different pool sizes.

Caeleb Dressel of Team United States prepares to compete in the Men's 100m Freestyle Heats on day four of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Duna Arena on June 21, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Many long-course professional swimmers struggle to perform in short-course competitions. This is not the case with Caeleb. He is one of the most accomplished athletes in the Short Course World Championships as well, having won six titles so far.

His accomplishments, personality, speed, and versatility make a serious case for him being the best swimmer in the country today.

