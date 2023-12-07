"It's unfathomable that a 23-year-old has to tell them men and women are different": Riley Gaines in House subcommittee hearing

Riley Gaines made a statement at a US House of Representatives subcommittee meeting that has attracted widespread attention. Gaines had already publicly stated her determination to oppose the Biden administration's revision of Title IX, slamming the National Women's Law Center for its role in what she perceives as the subtraction of women's rights.

In her compelling testimony, the former NCAA swimmer shared her experiences as an elite athlete competing against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. She expressed her frustration over others losing opportunities and trophies to Thomas, feeling that women's hard work and achievements were overshadowed.

Gaines also highlighted the uncomfortable situation of sharing locker rooms with a transgender athlete, emphasizing the lack of consent or forewarning.

Gaines' speech delved into the broader issue of male athletes competing in women's sports, citing examples from various sports nationwide. She argued that this practice is unfair to women and not backed by science, noting that hormone therapy cannot fully bridge the athletic performance gap between males and females.

The American used Thomas' performance as an example, illustrating the disparity in competition levels when competing against men versus women.

Riley Gaines shared a video of her testimony and claimed that she found it "unfathomable" that a 23-year-old like herself had to sit in front of Congress to discuss the differences between men and women.

“It’s unfathomable that a 23 yr old has to go sit in front of Congress & tell them men and women are different lol," the former swimmer wrote on X.

Riley Gaines' Bold Testimony on Women's Sports and Title IX

Riley Gaines speaks on the Safety of women's sports.

Riley Gaines, a prominent voice in the debate over gender and sports, recently addressed Congress with a critical view of the proposed Department of Education rule concerning transgender athletes in women's sports. Gaines believes the rule would redefine women's sports to include anyone who self-identifies as a woman.

Gaines highlighted the potential harm to female athletes and questioned who would protect their interests and fairness in competition. She argued that allowing male athletes in women's sports constitutes sex-based discrimination, violating Title IX. Gaines passionately stated that inclusion should not come at the cost of safety and fairness in women's sports.

“It is my sincere hope that members of this committee will take action to stop the Biden administration’s illegal administrative rewrite of Title IX.”