Jack Alexy clinches silver at World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka to become the second-fastest American behind Caeleb Dressel

Jack Alexy of the USA clinched a silver medal in the ongoing World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka. The swimmer was competing in the Men's 100m Freestyle event.

Jack Alexy secured second place with a time of 47.31 seconds behind Australia's Kyle Chalmers, who completed the race in 47.15 seconds. Maxime Grousset had to settle for third place with a time of 47.42 seconds.

With a time of 47.31 seconds, the 20-year-old became the second-fastest American behind Caeleb Dressel.

Caeleb Dressel created his American record in 2019 at the World Aquatics Championships held in Gwangju, South Korea. The swimmer had completed the race with a time of 46.96 seconds. Caeleb Dressel has won seven Olympic gold medals, 15 World Championships gold medals in the long course, and six gold medals in the World Championships in the short course.

Jack Alexy completed the heats in 47.68 seconds. He had to settle on the eighth position in the semi-finals with a time of 48.06 seconds. The swimmer hardly qualified for the finals as he was just 00.02 seconds ahead of Korea's Sunwoo Hwang.

Nonetheless, he made a return toward victory by winning a silver medal in the finals.

A look at Jack Alexy's swimming career

Jack Alexy poses with a bronze medal along with teammates Ryan Held, Chris Guiliano, and Matt King after winning the Men's 4x100m Freestyle relay at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan

The 20-year-old specializes in Freestyle and Backstroke. He trains and competes for the University of California, Berkeley, under his coach, Dave Durden. He used to play for Greater Somerset County YMCA before joining the California Aquatics Club.

The American swimmer was a high school state champion thrice. He was also the Morris County Champion thrice and a national champion consecutively for two years in 2018 and 2019 in the 100m.

The 2022-23 season has been great for the swimmer as he was placed fifth in the 50m Freestyle with a time of 19.13 seconds. He was placed eighth in the 100m Backstroke with a time of 46.14 seconds and second in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 41.42 seconds. He also competed for the winning streak in the 200m and 400m relay for his club.

In the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships, he competed as part of Team USA in the prelims, which later went on to win a gold medal in the 4x100m relay in the finals. The 20-year-old has shown that he is a promising team member when it comes to relaying, as in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, he along with Ryan Held, Chris Guiliano, and Matt King, won a bronze in the Men's 100m Freestyle relay.