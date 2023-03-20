Kaii Winkler becomes first 15-16 year-old to break 42 seconds in 100 freestyle 

Young and exciting swimmer Kaii Winkler became the first 15-16 year-old to break 42 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle. The 2023 Florida Gold Coast Senior Championships were held from March 16 to 19 at the Academic Village in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

The 16-year-old Kaii Winkler clocked the first sub-42 100-yard freestyle in the 15-16 age group on the last night of the 2023 Florida Gold Coast Senior Championships. Kaii clocked a time of 41.96 in the 100-yard freestyle. The young swimmer lowered his own national age group (NAG) record by two-tenths to clock a time of 41.96, as per SwimSwam.

He clocked his previous best time of 42.21 at the Winter Juniors - East during December 2022. Kaii also broke Ryan Hoffer's record in November 2022 during the 2022 Florida High School State Championships.

The young swimmer clocked a time of 42.52 to take three-tenths off Ryan's time, according to SwimSwam. The split comparison of Kaii Winkler's at the 2023 Florida Gold Coast SCY Senior Championships, 2022 Speedo Winter Juniors - East and 2022 Florida 1A High School State as revealed on SwimSwam is attached below.

2023 Florida Gold Coast SCY Senior Championships 2022 Speedo Winter Juniors - East 2022 Florida 1A High School State 50 20.10 20.22 20.57 100 41.96 42.21 42.52

The list of all-time top performers in the boys 100-yard freestyle, U.S. 15-16 Age Group was revealed by SwimSwam as follows:

Kaii Winkler - 41.96 (2023) Maximus Williamson - 42.49 (2022) Thomas Heilman - 42.61 (2023) Ryan Hoffer - 42.67 (2014) Jack Alexy - 42.87 (2019)

Kaii Winkler clocks personal best time in the 200-yard freestyle

Kaii Winkler had a successful campaign at the 2023 Florida Gold Coast Senior Championships. He clocked a time of 1:33.28 in the 200-yard freestyle event during the 2023 Florida Gold Coast Senior Championships.

The young swimmer surpassed Drew Kibler to become the second fastest swimmer off all time in the boys’ 15-16 U.S. age group. Winkler is also just 0.21 seconds off Maximus Williamson's national age group record.

The record time held by Maximus Williamson is 1:33.07. Prior to the 2023 Florida Gold Coast Senior Championships. Kaii's personal best time was 1:33.36. He clocked this time of 1:33.36 at the 2022 Winter Juniors. This helped him earn the No. 3 spot in the all-time rankings in his age group.

The comparative splits of Winkler's performance in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2023 Florida Gold Coast Senior Championships, 2022 Winter Juniors - East and Maximus Williamson's 2022 Speedo Winter Junior West, according to SwimSwam is attached below:

Kaii Winkler, 2023 Florida Gold Coast Scy Senior Championships Kaii Winkler, 2022 Speedo Winter Juniors East Maximus Williamson, 2022 Speedo Winter Juniors West 50y 21.83 21.96 21.51 100y 23.72 (45.55) 24.19 (46.15) 23.54 (45.05) 150y 23.42 23.60 24.14 200y 24.31 (47.73) 23.61 (47.21) 23.88 (48.02) Total 1:33.28 1:33.36 1:33.07

The all-time performers in the boys 200-yard freestyle, U.S. 15-16 Age Group as revealed on Swimswam are attached below:

Maximus Williamson, Lakeside Aquatic Club — 1:33.07 (2022) Kaii Winkler, Eagle Aquatics — 1:33.28 (2023) Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club — 1:33.30 (2017) Daniel Diehl, Cumberland YMCA — 1:33.68 (2022) Jack Walker, SwimMAC Carolina — 1:33.73 (2016

At the 2023 Florida Gold Coast Senior Championships, Kaii Winkler recorded his personal best times in the 100-yard butterfly (46.94), 50-yard freestyle (19.44), and 500-yard freestyle (4:23.85). But his time in the 500-yard freestyle witnessed a 16-second drop, as his previous best time was 4:40.18 from 2021.

