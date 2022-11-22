Create

Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke named USA Swimming Athletes of the Year at the 2022 Golden Goggles Awards

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Nov 22, 2022 04:28 PM IST
2022 Golden Goggles Female Athlete of the Year- Katie Ledecky (Image via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography)

American golfers Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke have been honored as the USA Swimming Athletes of the Year for their exceptional performances.

At the annual Golden Goggles event on Monday, November 21, Katie Ledecky was honored as USA Swimming's female athlete of the year, while on the men's side, Bobby Finke was crowned the award winner.

Katie Ledecky has dominated the pool this year, winning four gold medals at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

She has received the award for her phenomenal performance, ahead of other nominees for the prestigious award, including Katie Grimes, Lilly King, Alex Walsh, Regan Smith, and Torri Huske.

2 World Championships medals. 2 long course American records2 #GoldenGoggles awards 😎What a terrific 2022, @Robert_Finke! https://t.co/faWRVDdOly

Katie won the gold medal in the 800 m freestyle for the fifth time in a row, and this was matched up against the gold medal won by four other nominees.

Moreover, at the World Championships in Budapest, Ledecky won gold medals in the 400 freestyle, the 1500 freestyle, and the 800 m free relay and freestyle.

Bobby Finke beat out the men's category nominees, including Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, and Carson Foster, to clinch the title. He also won the title with his gold medal in 800 m freestyle at the World Championships.

That's now EIGHT #GoldenGoggles Female Athlete of the Year awards for @katieledecky 🤯 https://t.co/Hhgwnr8cfg

It is pertinent to note that the Golden Goggle Award is an award ceremony to honor professional USA swimmers for their accomplishments. The event started in 2004 in New York City, and this year's ceremony also concluded in New York City.

Katie Ledecky won the award the maximum number of times, including six consecutive years from 2013 to 2018. In 2019, Simone Manuel won the title, and in 2021, Katie reclaimed her trophy and defended it in 2022.

In the men's category, legendary swimmer Michael Phelps topped the tally with the most awards. He has won it seven times, including three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016.

2022 Golden Goggles Winners

How about a hand for Coach @Anthony_NestyUF?!#GoldenGoggles | @GatorsSwimDv https://t.co/Hp3ilftKbh

Coach of the Year

  • Winner: Anthony Nesty

Male Athlete of the Year

  • Winner: Bobby Finke

Female Athlete of the Year

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky

Male Race of the Year

  • Winner: Bobby Finke (800m freestyle)

Female Race of the Year

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky (800m freestyle)

Relay Performance of the Year

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims (Women's 4x200m relay)

Golden Goggles Female Athlete of the Year

2004

  • Winner: Natalie Coughlin

2005

  • Winner: Katie Hoff

2006

  • Winner: Katie Hoff

2007

  • Winner: Katie Hoff

2008

  • Winner: Natalie Coughlin

2009

  • Winner: Rebecca Soni

2010

  • Winner: Rebecca Soni

2011

  • Winner: Missy Franklin

2012

  • Winner: Missy Franklin

2013

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky

2014

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky

2015

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky

2016

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky

2017

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky

2018

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky

2019

  • Winner: Simone Manuel

2020

  • Not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky

2022

  • Winner: Katie Ledecky

Golden Goggles Male Athlete of the Year

2004

  • Winner: Michael Phelps

2005

  • Winner: Aaron Peirsol

2006

  • Winner: Brendan Hansen

2007

  • Winner: Michael Phelps

2008

  • Winner: Michael Phelps

2009

  • Winner: Ryan Lochte

2010

  • Winner: Ryan Lochte

2011

  • Winner: Ryan Lochte

2012

  • Winner: Michael Phelps

2013

  • Winner: Ryan Lochte

2014

  • Winner: Michael Phelps

2015

  • Winner: Michael Phelps

2016

  • Winner: Michael Phelps

2017

  • Winner: Caeleb Dressel

2018

  • Winner: Ryan Murphy

2019

  • Winner: Caeleb Dressel

2020:

  • Not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021

  • Winner: Caeleb Dressel

2022

  • Winner: Bobby Finke

