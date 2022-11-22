Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke named USA Swimming Athletes of the Year at the 2022 Golden Goggles Awards

American golfers Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke have been honored as the USA Swimming Athletes of the Year for their exceptional performances.

At the annual Golden Goggles event on Monday, November 21, Katie Ledecky was honored as USA Swimming's female athlete of the year, while on the men's side, Bobby Finke was crowned the award winner.

Katie Ledecky has dominated the pool this year, winning four gold medals at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

She has received the award for her phenomenal performance, ahead of other nominees for the prestigious award, including Katie Grimes, Lilly King, Alex Walsh, Regan Smith, and Torri Huske.

Katie won the gold medal in the 800 m freestyle for the fifth time in a row, and this was matched up against the gold medal won by four other nominees.

Moreover, at the World Championships in Budapest, Ledecky won gold medals in the 400 freestyle, the 1500 freestyle, and the 800 m free relay and freestyle.

Bobby Finke beat out the men's category nominees, including Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, and Carson Foster, to clinch the title. He also won the title with his gold medal in 800 m freestyle at the World Championships.

It is pertinent to note that the Golden Goggle Award is an award ceremony to honor professional USA swimmers for their accomplishments. The event started in 2004 in New York City, and this year's ceremony also concluded in New York City.

Katie Ledecky won the award the maximum number of times, including six consecutive years from 2013 to 2018. In 2019, Simone Manuel won the title, and in 2021, Katie reclaimed her trophy and defended it in 2022.

In the men's category, legendary swimmer Michael Phelps topped the tally with the most awards. He has won it seven times, including three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016.

2022 Golden Goggles Winners

Coach of the Year

Winner: Anthony Nesty

Male Athlete of the Year

Winner: Bobby Finke

Female Athlete of the Year

Winner: Katie Ledecky

Male Race of the Year

Winner: Bobby Finke (800m freestyle)

Female Race of the Year

Winner: Katie Ledecky (800m freestyle)

Relay Performance of the Year

Winner: Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims (Women's 4x200m relay)

Golden Goggles Female Athlete of the Year

2004

Winner: Natalie Coughlin

2005

Winner: Katie Hoff

2006

Winner: Katie Hoff

2007

Winner: Katie Hoff

2008

Winner: Natalie Coughlin

2009

Winner: Rebecca Soni

2010

Winner: Rebecca Soni

2011

Winner: Missy Franklin

2012

Winner: Missy Franklin

2013

Winner: Katie Ledecky

2014

Winner: Katie Ledecky

2015

Winner: Katie Ledecky

2016

Winner: Katie Ledecky

2017

Winner: Katie Ledecky

2018

Winner: Katie Ledecky

2019

Winner: Simone Manuel

2020

Not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021

Winner: Katie Ledecky

2022

Winner: Katie Ledecky

Golden Goggles Male Athlete of the Year

2004

Winner: Michael Phelps

2005

Winner: Aaron Peirsol

2006

Winner: Brendan Hansen

2007

Winner: Michael Phelps

2008

Winner: Michael Phelps

2009

Winner: Ryan Lochte

2010

Winner: Ryan Lochte

2011

Winner: Ryan Lochte

2012

Winner: Michael Phelps

2013

Winner: Ryan Lochte

2014

Winner: Michael Phelps

2015

Winner: Michael Phelps

2016

Winner: Michael Phelps

2017

Winner: Caeleb Dressel

2018

Winner: Ryan Murphy

2019

Winner: Caeleb Dressel

2020:

Not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021

Winner: Caeleb Dressel

2022

Winner: Bobby Finke

