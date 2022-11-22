Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke named USA Swimming Athletes of the Year at the 2022 Golden Goggles Awards

American golfers Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke have been honored as the USA Swimming Athletes of the Year for their exceptional performances.
At the annual Golden Goggles event on Monday, November 21, Katie Ledecky was honored as USA Swimming's female athlete of the year, while on the men's side, Bobby Finke was crowned the award winner.
Katie Ledecky has dominated the pool this year, winning four gold medals at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.
She has received the award for her phenomenal performance, ahead of other nominees for the prestigious award, including Katie Grimes, Lilly King, Alex Walsh, Regan Smith, and Torri Huske.
Katie won the gold medal in the 800 m freestyle for the fifth time in a row, and this was matched up against the gold medal won by four other nominees.
Moreover, at the World Championships in Budapest, Ledecky won gold medals in the 400 freestyle, the 1500 freestyle, and the 800 m free relay and freestyle.
Bobby Finke beat out the men's category nominees, including Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, and Carson Foster, to clinch the title. He also won the title with his gold medal in 800 m freestyle at the World Championships.
It is pertinent to note that the Golden Goggle Award is an award ceremony to honor professional USA swimmers for their accomplishments. The event started in 2004 in New York City, and this year's ceremony also concluded in New York City.
Katie Ledecky won the award the maximum number of times, including six consecutive years from 2013 to 2018. In 2019, Simone Manuel won the title, and in 2021, Katie reclaimed her trophy and defended it in 2022.
In the men's category, legendary swimmer Michael Phelps topped the tally with the most awards. He has won it seven times, including three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016.
2022 Golden Goggles Winners
Coach of the Year
- Winner: Anthony Nesty
Male Athlete of the Year
- Winner: Bobby Finke
Female Athlete of the Year
- Winner: Katie Ledecky
Male Race of the Year
- Winner: Bobby Finke (800m freestyle)
Female Race of the Year
- Winner: Katie Ledecky (800m freestyle)
Relay Performance of the Year
- Winner: Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims (Women's 4x200m relay)
Golden Goggles Female Athlete of the Year
2004
- Winner: Natalie Coughlin
2005
- Winner: Katie Hoff
2006
- Winner: Katie Hoff
2007
- Winner: Katie Hoff
2008
- Winner: Natalie Coughlin
2009
- Winner: Rebecca Soni
2010
- Winner: Rebecca Soni
2011
- Winner: Missy Franklin
2012
- Winner: Missy Franklin
2013
- Winner: Katie Ledecky
2014
- Winner: Katie Ledecky
2015
- Winner: Katie Ledecky
2016
- Winner: Katie Ledecky
2017
- Winner: Katie Ledecky
2018
- Winner: Katie Ledecky
2019
- Winner: Simone Manuel
2020
- Not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021
- Winner: Katie Ledecky
2022
- Winner: Katie Ledecky
Golden Goggles Male Athlete of the Year
2004
- Winner: Michael Phelps
2005
- Winner: Aaron Peirsol
2006
- Winner: Brendan Hansen
2007
- Winner: Michael Phelps
2008
- Winner: Michael Phelps
2009
- Winner: Ryan Lochte
2010
- Winner: Ryan Lochte
2011
- Winner: Ryan Lochte
2012
- Winner: Michael Phelps
2013
- Winner: Ryan Lochte
2014
- Winner: Michael Phelps
2015
- Winner: Michael Phelps
2016
- Winner: Michael Phelps
2017
- Winner: Caeleb Dressel
2018
- Winner: Ryan Murphy
2019
- Winner: Caeleb Dressel
2020:
- Not awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2021
- Winner: Caeleb Dressel
2022
- Winner: Bobby Finke